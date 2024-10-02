Grizzlies Key Player Likely Suffers Hamstring Strain in First Practice, Raising Concern

On the first day of training camp, which the Memphis Grizzlies had hoped would mark a healthier, more stable return to the top of the Western Conference, big man Jaren Jackson Jr. strained his hamstring during a drive to the basket and is expected to miss some time.

Jackson felt tightness during the play, according to Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. The injury will require imaging, and Jenkins indicated the team is anticipating a strain.

“We’re unsure about the timeline,” Jenkins said after the Grizzlies' first practice in Nashville, located about 200 miles from the team’s facilities.

If the imaging confirms the expected hamstring strain for Jackson, the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, he could miss a significant portion of the preseason and possibly the season opener against Utah on Oct. 23, depending on the severity.

The Grizzlies, who were the second-best team in the West in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, finished 27-55 in 2023-24 largely due to injuries to key players. Star point guard Ja Morant played just nine games—first due to an NBA suspension following a gun-related incident and then season-ending shoulder surgery. Desmond Bane, the team's second-highest scorer in 2022-23, also missed half the season with a sprained ankle and back spasms.

Jackson's season ended early due to quadriceps tightness, though the Grizzlies were already out of playoff contention when he was sidelined. He posted a career-high average of 22.5 points per game last year, as Morant and Bane were mostly absent.

Memphis replaced last season’s assistant coaches and is introducing a new motion-based offense that emphasizes ball movement. This system will require Morant to adapt his game, moving away from his typical isolation and pick-and-roll playstyle. It will also demand that the Grizzlies’ veterans learn new concepts that differ from previous seasons.

"The offense may seem complex, but it's actually simple," Jenkins explained.

Jenkins also expressed surprise at how well 7-foot-4 rookie center Zach Edey adjusted to the fast pace the Grizzlies aim for on offense and the pressure they want on defense.

Jenkins revealed Jackson's injury after wrapping up his Q&A session with reporters on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies are practicing in Nashville this week and will kick off the preseason on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.

