Guess which active player has most runs in ICC ODI World Cups?

Do you know who is the cricketer with the most ODI World Cup runs in ICC, and still an active player? Now to this question, most people would say Virat Kohli. No doubt, Virat is considered the King of Cricket for today's generation. However, he is not the top active scorer of the ICC ODI World Cup. If not him, then who? Well, it's time we find that out!

The active cricketer with the most runs in the ICC ODI World Cup is not Indian but a Bangladeshi batter

Shakib Al Hasan has the highest number of runs in the ICC ODI World Cup, a total of 1146 runs that the Bangladeshi batter made in 29 innings. The left-hand batsman has scored two centuries and 10 half-centuries during his ODI career in the World. Now an interesting thing is that before Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli was dominating the first position. However, in the last three World Cups, Shakib Al Hasan has acquired the top position, while Virat was seen struggling through most World Cups.

Virat Kohli now acquires the second position in the list of the top five active players of the ODI World Cup, with the highest score. The Indian batsman has 1030 runs in total that he made in 26 matches, 3 fewer matches than Shakib Al Hasan. Virat has made two centuries and 6 half centuries during his career in the ODI World Cup. In the third and fourth position, we have David Warner from Australia and Rohit Sharma from India. In the fifth position on the list is Kane Williamson from New Zealand.