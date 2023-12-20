‘Guns and Buns’: NBA fans troll Ja Morant and Zion Williamson as the two share a moment before Pelicans vs Grizzlies

After completing a 25-game suspension for publicly displaying a firearm, Memphis Grizzlies' star player Ja Morant made a dazzling return to the court.

His comeback was marked by his debut match against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he scored his first point post-suspension.

The Grizzlies had a tough run without Morant, managing only 6 wins in 19 games. Morant was the team's spearhead drive last season, boasting statistics of 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game.

Regardless of the team's recent performance, Morant is thrilled to be back, and he expends his time off-court practicing and bonding with his teammates.

Morant's game against the Pelicans also witnessed his seventh face-off with Zion Williamson.

Embroiled in a friendly rivalry since their picking in the same draft, the two displayed their camaraderie before the kick-off, triggering a series of fun jibes directed at them on social media.

Both Morant and Williamson had their share of early mishaps Morant's off-field behavior resulted in his suspension and Williamson's frequent injuries and conditioning issues.

Therefore, their encounters on the court have been sparse, adding more allure to their match-ups.

The fans were quick to roast the two players on their early career hiccups when they spotted them on the court together before the game began. A stream of hilarious reactions surfaced on various social media platforms.

Advertisement

Morant and Williamson share a friendship from their formative years. They have been allies since their time together in one of the AAU teams, before making their way to their respective colleges.

ALSO READ: NBA Poll: Who do you think is the leading contender to win MVP award this season so far? Vote now

Resilience in the face of criticism: Morant's return and fan reactions

From the beginning of the game, Morant faced heavy booing each time the ball fell into his control, leading to a foul as he made a forceful rush toward the basket.

During the first half, the 24-year-old player marked his presence for 16 minutes, achieving notable seven points, three assists, one rebound, and one block, made quite evident from his 3 successful attempts out of eight from the field.

Grizzlies' coach, Taylor Jenkins, praised Morant for his continuous efforts to coordinate effectively with his teammates even during his suspension period.

He highlighted Morant's active participation in practices and involvement in video chats with players during matches, recorded by the Associated Press.

With a commanding voice, Jenkins said, "We're welcoming back a core part of our team, one of our leads, stirring excitement among the entire team and myself."

Jenkins addressed Morant's hard-put efforts since the season commenced, mentioning his unwavering presence amidst the team as often as possible.

"He's super excited to plunge into the game and experience the pure joy it brings. That's what we have discussed; building a better connection with his fellow players and embracing the opportunity to be back on the playfield," added Jenkins.

ALSO READ: Celtics, Bucks, Nuggets and more: Vote for team that looks most likely to win NBA Championship this season