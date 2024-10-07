Gunther Compares Triple H’s Creative Control in WWE with Vince McMahon; ‘It’s A Taste Thing’

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is certainly one of the breakout stars from Triple H’s era. The Ring General had been around for two years, but Gunther’s elevation as a mega star certainly took place under Triple H’s reign as the COO of the WWE.

Hunter elevated him as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and prepared him for the big stage. Gunther understands this and knows how things have massively changed under Hunter. In an interview with Metro, Gunther compared Vince McMahon’s era with Triple H’s current reign.

The Ring General didn’t hesitate to criticize McMahon’s way of working and his creative control. He said that the creative ideas from the former WWE Chairman’s side were never to his liking. “The creative ideas from his side, obviously, was never my kind of thing. But that’s subjective. It’s a taste thing. I think the success can’t be denied. But I was just under him for maybe three and a half months, and in that time, I had half a conversation with him,” TJR Wrestling quoted Gunther.

On the other hand, Gunther backed Triple H’s style of working. He stated that Triple H has always supported him, and he is very disciplined with his long-term goals with certain people.

“At the end of the day, Triple H right now, he’s our matchmaker, he’s the head of creative. And what that role kinda is in our sport is like, he’s the head coach to what a football team would be. All I can do is I can do me. I can do that better than anybody else,’ he explained. ‘And in my case, it’s “take it or leave it,” he said.

Gunther became the first superstar in WWE history to retain the WWE Intercontinental title for a straight 666 days. That record was broken at WrestleMania 40 when Sami Zayn defeated him. However, little did everyone know that there was something bigger in store for Gunther.

He won the King of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024, and qualified for a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest at SummerSlam. And as expected, Gunther won the prestigious title at the marquee event. And now, The Ring General is looking for an iconic clash against Golberg. Let’s wait and watch how this rivalry turns out.

