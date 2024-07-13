Gunther Reacts to Facing Damian Priest at SummerSlam Instead of Bigger WWE Superstars Like Cm Punk or Seth Rollins

WWE superstar Gunther is slated to face World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024. This would also be The Ring General’s first-ever title match at a big WWE pay-per-view like SummerSlam.

Gunther qualified for the SummerSlam title bout after winning the King of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024. It was then expected that either Gunther would square off against Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre, as Priest was expected to drop the title at Money In The Bank PLE. But that didn’t happen. On July 7, it was clear that Gunther would clash with Damian Priest.

However, there is also chatter about him facing a not-so-popular superstar like Damian Priest, who just rose to stardom since he won the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

However, Gunther looks at it from a different perspective, saying that the criticism comes from the same people complaining about WWE not pushing wrestlers in the rosters.

Gunther’s blatant reply to people downplaying Damian Priest

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Gunther defended facing Damian Priest at SummerSlam instead of superstars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre.

"I heard that people were like, ‘Why is Seth not involved?’ ‘Why is Drew not involved?’ ‘Why is Punk not involved?’ On the other hand it’s the same people that would complain that there are no new stars built, there’s no opportunities for other people than the usual ones,” Gunther said.

He said that two mid-level superstars going into the second biggest WWE PLE speaks volumes about the WWE management right now. “It’s just a testament for management right now, how it’s important to them to feature new faces in those big roles and in those big situations and now it’s up to both of us to step up and fulfill the expectations or over-fulfill them, exceed them,” The Ring General said.

Can Gunther beat Damian Priest at SummerSlam?

The chances of this match being a two-on-two contest are dim, as Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and even CM Punk stake claim to this belt. Although there are good chances of Gunther winning the Championship at SummerSlam 2024, there is also a slight possibility of this getting ended in a disqualification after outside intervention.

If Priest retains the belt at SummerSlam somehow, with the help of his Judgement Day members, then Survivor Series might also see McIntyre and CM Punk getting into the fight. All eyes are on the marquee event on August 4.