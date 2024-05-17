Gunther Responds To Rumored WrestleMania 40 Match Against Brock Lesnar; Reveals If He Still Wants To Face Him

WWE superstar Gunther, also known as The Ring General, has solidified his position in the company within no time. Even before he made his WWE debut in 2019 through NXT, he was already a big name in Westside Xtreme Wrestling (xXw).

So, when he made his SmackDown debut in 2022, he wasn’t there as a rookie or a midcard, his in-ring skills were enough to flabbergast the onlookers. His reign as Intercontinental Champion for the 666 days, is one of the longest in WWE history.

It was said that the WWE creatives had planned Gunther’s match against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. However, Lesnar’s name appearing in the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit, brought a sudden misery upon him. He was removed from all WWE matches, including his Royal Rumble 2024 appearance, and his planned match against Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chambers 2024. While Brock Lesnar has been silent about it, Gunther has now spoken about their rumored match at WrestleMania 40.

What has Gunther said?

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Gunther said that he always saw Lesnar as his final boss, and is ready for a match with him. “I always saw Brock as my final boss. I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division, and Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Gunther made another claim that he always aspired to see himself in a similar position like Brock Lesnar but for that, he has to be in the ring with him to test himself. “We'll see if there's a chance for it to happen again. I'm more than up for it,” he said.

When is that match happening?

Gunther made it clear that he has not been informed of the match in the recent past, nor does he know when it will happen. “How the situation is exactly right now, I'm really not that informed about it, to be honest. I think we had that one face off in the Royal Rumble, the reaction that was there and that was a confirmation for me," he said.

Gunther lost his Intercontinental title to Sami Zayn in a memorable match. Though he was expected to retain against Zayn, the company had decided to give it to Zayn for sometime. For now, Gunther has marched to the finale of the King of The Ring tournament, and will clash with Jey Uso for the coveted title at the King and Queen of The Ring tournament in Riyadh on May 25, 2024.

The Ring General is highly expected to beat Uso and win the championship.