Gunther Speaks Up On Importance of WWE King of The Ring Victory; Addresses Performing at Bash In Berlin PPV

Gunther’s King of the Riing Victory in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh against Randy Orton, was a bit controversial, but it did yield him some results. He got his way to the title match at WWE SummerSlam and then won his maiden WWE World Heavyweight Championship there against Damian Priest.

Gunther will now square up against Randy Orton in another title match at Bash In Berlin on August 31, and by all chances, The Ring General is expected to win it. But Gunther always knew that winning a crown like King of the Ring in WWE has always been the lucky charm for wrestlers.

From Triple H to Booker T to Brock Lesnar, only selected WWE legends have won the title. While speaking in an interview with Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, Gunther said that he knew that getting to win the King of The Ring tournament was a big moment for him.

“Then especially to the King of the Ring, there’s a lot of history and it’s in many cases, if you were able to win the King of the Ring, that’s a career changing or life changing happening. It’s a big opportunity, and I was aware of that, and yeah got me to SummerSlam now. So it was a big deal for me to win the tournament,” Gunther said.

Gunther’s stocks in WWE have only been on the rise ever since he has made his debut in 2019. He is been rated the next big thing in WWE alongside superstars like Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Similarly, while speaking in another interview with CBS Sports, Gunther addressed the headlining WWE Bash in Berlin PPV in Germany, a place where he has earlier performed. He said that he along with his friend Ludwig Kaiser once ran 60 to 70 shows in a month in Berlin, and now he was headlining the main event of WWE. He even takes the credit for WWE having a PLE in Germany because he has a very good connection with the fans there.

“I'm obviously not the only reason this event is happening, but I want to claim that my being in WWE right now is a factor for why they wanted to do a PLE there. I think it's a very nice accomplishment,” he said.

The Imperium also acknowledged the fact that WWE shows in European countries are a good thing to happen because that opens WWE to a bigger market. He said that ever since WWE started signing wrestlers from the Indies scene, the market has grown bigger. Bash in Berlin PPV will take place on August 31, at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

