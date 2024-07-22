Gymnastic Legend Praise Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympic Decision While Comparing It to Kerri Strug in 1996

Gymnastic legend Dominique Dawes recently discussed Simone Biles’ 2020 Tokyo Olympics withdrawal decision, calling it a wise act as people got inspired by the 27-year-old and started prioritizing their mental health.

Dawes further talked about how back then, athletes had no other option but to continue performing to their best, despite facing health issues. Read on to know more!

Dominique Dawes praised Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympic decision and compared her to Kerri Strug

Simone Biles has earned a name for herself. She is currently in Paris, all set to represent Team USA for the third time. Initially, when she made her Olympic debut in 2016 at Rio, she earned four gold medals and one bronze medal.

However, when it was her time to replicate the feat during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics appearance, she chose to withdraw herself, owing to a psychological condition, Twisties. She prioritized her mental health over her sportsmanship and thus several athletes were inspired by her decision.

Now, recently during the Netflix docu-series, Simone Biles: Rising, Dominique Dawes went on to praise Biles while also mentioning Kerri Strug and how she too once had to face a similar situation during the 1996 Olympics Games. Strug had hurt her ankle at that time but she still chose to compete with her injury.

Nonetheless, while Strug’s sportsmanship was praised by many back then, Dawes felt that when they look back now on the entire scenario, it doesn't feel right.

Moreover, the 47-year-old also believed that since Biles chose her mental health over everything else, people started thinking about the pressure that these athletes had to undergo previously.

Lastly, while praising Biles, Dawes also felt that the American artistic gymnast’s decision was beneficial not only for her mental and emotional health but also for her physical health.

Simone Biles shares pictures of her team in Paris ahead of Olympics

On July 21, Simone Biles and fellow teammates landed in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Shortly after that, the gymnast posted some stunning pictures with teammates, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Jade Carey.

Biles quickly went on to share a pair of pictures on her Instagram profile and captioned it with French flags. Check out the post below:

The squad wore their uniform for a photo session that saw Biles holding hands with Chiles. Meanwhile, Carey and Lee stand on either side of the pair.

Now with the game to begin soon, it remains to see how Biles will fare this time in the Olympics and whether Team USA can win!

