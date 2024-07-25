Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

American physician Larry Nassar was finally out behind bars in 2017 after the disgraced doctor was convicted of s*xually abusing several female gymnasts while he served at his job for 18 years. He survived as a doctor of the US women’s national gymnastics team for almost two decades and many gymnasts were victims of him including the young ones.

Some of the popular names from the list include Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Aly Raisman. While they suffered, their heroics were the reasons why Nassr was imprisoned. Let's find out who the well-known gymnasts who spoke against Larry and expose the serious child r*pist.

Gymnasts who testified against Larry Nassar in s*x abuse scandal ft Simone Biles and more

Simone Biles was one of the most known athletes to testify against Larry Nassar following a former gymnast and lawyer, Rachael Denhollander’s accusations in the beginning.

The seven-time Olympic medalist was there in 2021 during the hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Additionally, she also blamed the USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for not standing strong towards the case.

She was one of the most powerful athletes to come out and speak against Nassar. Her brave comments had a huge impact. In a docuseries, the Olympic gold medalist admitted that she “felt so naive” for those years when she was s*xually assaulted.

Advertisement

She also revealed that there was a time while she was driving her car and suddenly broke down in tears as she called her mother.

Back in 2018, Biles, who has around 37 Olympic and World Championship medals stated what she went through in those days. While she appeared in Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old stated she went through “a lot of sleepless crying nights.”

Nassar case might be referred to as one of the largest s*xual abuse scandals in sporting history where the former physician was shamelessly able to assault more than hundreds of young gymnasts.

While the youngsters were trying to improve their skills and develop to become future elite athletes, the 60-year-old managed to prey upon the innocents.

Aly Raisman was another gymnast who faced serious consequences because of the abuse. She went on to testify against Larry and present sayings for 13 minutes.

The 30-year-old American gymnast also appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to share about her post-traumatic disorder. She said, “I have literally stroke-like symptoms.”

Advertisement

The two-time Olympian stated she couldn't remember her name and struggled with the words. She said, “Both times I was tested for a stroke because I literally couldn't move my body. It was so scary. And the first time, the doctors had absolutely no idea what it was.”

Larry Nassar serving his time in jail after 150 women spoke against him along with Simone Biles and Aly Raisman

Several other gymnasts spoke against Nassar after which, the former doctor was imprisoned for 60 years. He is currently serving his deserved time in jail for his horrific crimes.

As per a report in the Guardian, he managed to prey on girls in London at the 2012 Olympics; at the Károlyi Ranch, USA Gymnastics’ training centre in Texas; and at gymnastics meets in Rotterdam.

Along with the well-known athletes, around 150 women spoke about the trauma and made strong statements resulting in him ending up to where he belongs.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Watch: Israel’s National Anthem Loudly Booed at 2024 Paris Olympics Before Soccer Match vs Mali