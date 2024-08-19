Hailee Steinfeld Reacts to Boyfriend Josh Allen Wearing Her Merchandise: ‘Babe’

Hailee Steinfeld made her relationship with Josh Allen public. It was by giving him a shout-out on her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 17. The 27-year-old “Hawkeye” actress shared a photo of Allen, who is now 28. It was originally posted by the Buffalo Bills’ official Instagram account.

This post came just hours before Allen led his team to a preseason victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steinfeld’s caption, “!! babe in beau," is accompanied by a blushing emoji and a kissing face emoji. The post immediately caught the attention of fans.

Josh Allen got a shout-out from Hailee Steinfeld

What made this post especially notable was Allen's choice of attire. He was wearing a sweatshirt featuring the logo of Steinfeld’s newly launched newsletter, Beau Society. Fans quickly noticed the gesture and flooded the comments with excitement.

One fan wrote, “Josh really wearing Hailee’s merch?! Hot!!!” Another added, “Look at him sporting beausociety sweatshirt go haileesteinfeld go!!!!”

A third fan expressed their enthusiasm by saying, “Josh supporting @haileesteinfeld! BUFFALOVE THAT!!!” Steinfeld launched Beau Society earlier this month. It was a project she had been dreaming about for years.

In an August 13 message to her followers, she shared that the newsletter had become a deeply meaningful endeavor for her. The Beau Society is intended to be a space for open and thoughtful conversations on a wide range of topics. From the lighthearted to the serious.

Steinfeld explained, “I love to ask too many questions and get into deep meaningful conversations about life. Let’s talk about anything and everything important to us, from the silly to the serious.” She also expressed her excitement, stating that she had never been more thrilled about a project in her life.

In her first email to subscribers, Steinfeld shared a personal reflection on how the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 had impacted her creative journey. At the time, she was living in Buffalo, New York, where Allen is based. She found herself contemplating what to do if she wasn’t able to act. “Maybe I’ll make more music, I thought,” she revealed.

However, Steinfeld ultimately decided to take a break from music. She explained that the pressure to create something viral had made the process feel less personal. “Music is so personal to me and it just didn’t feel personal anymore,” she admitted. Although stepping away from music was difficult, it allowed her to explore new creative avenues. And everything led to the creation of the Beau Society.

Let's shift the focus from Josh Allen’s career to Hailee Steinfeld

Allen’s public support for Steinfeld’s new venture is another sign of their deepening relationship. Just a few weeks earlier, Allen had made their relationship official on his own Instagram account.

On July 23, he posted a series of photos with the caption “Onward,” including a picture from their April trip to Paris. This post marked a significant moment, confirming their relationship status to the public.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in May 2023, has grown closer over the months. By June 2023, an insider told *Us Weekly* that they were incredibly happy together, noting that they “laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”

As Steinfeld and Allen continue to support each other’s personal and professional endeavors, their relationship seems to be growing stronger. Whether it’s through public displays of affection or backing each other’s projects, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are proving that they’re not only a couple but also each other’s biggest supporters. Fans are eagerly watching to see how their relationship will continue to evolve.

