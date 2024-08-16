Hailee Steinfeld Reveals What’s Inside Her Bag When Attending Boyfriend Josh Allen’s NFL Games

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have a story straight from a dreamy rom-com. The power couple tried their best to keep their romance under wraps but failed to keep their love hidden. Josh Allen finally gave in to all the teasing questions from the fans by going Instagram official with his girlfriend Steinfeld in July 2024. Now that they’re official, Steinfeld will be spotted more and more in the bleachers supporting her beau Allen during his games. The ‘Dickenson’ actress is charged up for the game days as well as she reveals all the staples she’ll be carrying in her bag with her to Allen’s NFL games.

“My bag will consist of a disposable camera, an eyebrow brush, maybe some blush, a little concealer, and a lip. I rarely reach into that bag for anything but the camera at the end of the day, but I do keep those products in there,” Steinfeld confessed when asked about what the staples will be in her bag when going to the Bills game this fall.

Now that the power couple of the NFL has their perfect reveal, we can finally talk about all the subtle ways the two built all the anticipation around their relationship status. The rumors started right in Spring 2023 when the two were initially spotted together, enjoying the evening with each other. Soon after that, the ‘Hawkeye’ actress was also spotted attending a Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders game in September 2023, in which Josh Allen led his team to victory against the Raiders.

Thursday, May 25, 2023, was the first day when the two were spotted together, followed by another appearance on Saturday, May 27. The pair glamorously stepped out of an SUV together and had an evening to themselves with some sushi at the Bou restaurant. Michael Sinensky, Bou’s founder, personally posted a picture of the two together on Facebook, fueling the rumors further.

Fast forward to August 2024, Josh Allen is proudly flaunting his girlfriend’s endeavors. When traveling to Pittsburgh for their clash against the Steelers on Aug. 15, the Bills QB was proudly donning a black crew neck shirt with BEAU printed on it.

The shirt was an identical copy of the one that the 'Capital Letters' singers posed in for her Instagram pictures, marking the launch of her newsletter ‘Beau Society’.