‘Hall of Fame’: Drew McIntyre Achieves Prestigious Milestone Ahead of World Title Match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is currently preparing for, perhaps, the most important night of his career: his World Title match in his home country, Scotland. Amidst the preparation for his match, McIntyre has been bestowed with an amazing honor that marks a major milestone in his wrestling career.

McIntyre received one of the most prestigious honors just days ahead of Clash at the Castle. With the premium live event right around the corner, WWE extended its felicitations to the Scottish Warrior.

Drew McIntyre gets inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame

On Instagram, WWE posted a video congratulating Drew McIntyre on becoming the first-ever active wrestler to get inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame. WWE wrote, "Congratulations, @dmcintyrewwe on becoming the first active wrestler to be inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame.”

In the video, McIntyre is visibly at a loss for words. To put it succinctly, the former WWE Champion stated he’s “living the dream.” The three-time WWE World Champion’s rise to success was no low-hanging fruit. The fact that he achieved this great feat is a testament to the hard work he has put in over the years in wrestling.

His high-stakes match against Damian Priest is a major way for him to redeem his initial title loss at WrestleMania. Come hell or high water, McIntyre will do everything in his power to claim the World Heavyweight Championship, a title that he was robbed of due to Priest cashing in the MITB contract on him.

However, McIntyre needs to watch out for Judgment Day, as they are likely to get involved to make sure that Priest stays the World Champion. In addition, McIntyre needs to be wary of the man who cost him the World Championship in the first place, CM Punk. Surprisingly, despite the animosity between the duo, CM Punk reacted to McIntyre’s Hall of Fame achievement unexpectedly.

CM Punk likes Drew McIntyre’s Hall of Fame achievement on Instagram

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been at each other’s throats lately. It’s no secret that there is no love lost between the two stars. However, CM Punk put his personal feelings aside and liked the video of Drew McIntyre receiving the Hall of Fame honor.

Bear in mind that this doesn’t change anything between the duo. In fact, fans are speculating that The Second City Saint will get involved in McIntyre’s match at Clash at the Castle. It will be interesting to see what goes down at the Clash at the Castle.