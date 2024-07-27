Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix's Contract With WWE Expires: Report 

Beth Phoenix, a four-time WWE Women's Champion, isn't part of WWE. According to PWinsider, the Glamzon legend's contract recently expired, ending her long association with the company. Despite officially retiring in 2012, Phoenix made sporadic appearances during big live events.

The 43-year-old's final WWE appearance was over a year ago at Elimination Chamber 2023. She teamed up with her husband Adam Copeland, aka, Edge, in a mixed tag team match. The real-life couple faced off against The Judgement Day members, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, amid their conflict.

Even though Dominik Mysterio interfered in Judgement Day's favor, Phoenix and Edge won.

Beth Phoenix's possibility of jumping ship to AEW

All Elite Wrestling is currently the biggest alternative for professional wrestlers, especially after leaving WWE. Whenever a star leaves the Stamford-based promotion, fans often speculate on AEW as their next destination. Given Beth's husband, Adam Copeland, is an AEW wrestler now, the possibility cannot be ruled out.

In October 2023, Adam Copeland arrived at AEW, finishing his tenure in WWE after almost three decades. The WWE Hall of Famer reinvented himself in Tony Khan's promotion, fighting some exciting young talents and winning the TNT Championship twice. Right now, Adam Copeland is sidelined due to an injury and had surgery recently .

Should Beth decide to join AEW, she would have many potential feuds lined up, considering the company has many talented women, including former WWE stars. She could either be a manager for Copeland or have a steady run as a female competitor for a short period, helping to elevate the talented young women on the roster.

Beth Phoenix's WWE career

Beth Phoenix was one of the most influential figures in WWE history in an era when the women's revolution didn't exist, nor did the women's matches receive enough recognition. The Glamazon made her official debut in 2007.

She was known for her imposing physique and brutal strength in her prime. Apart from the singles run, she had associations with other superstars in the squared circle. She became the Women's Champion four times, which includes a Divas Championship reign.

Beth's full-time WWE career ended abruptly in 2012, even though she was only 32 years old and at the peak of her physicality. In 2019, she opened up about the reason behind her exit from the company, saying she was unhappy with the direction of the women's division. Additionally, she cited her willingness to start a family as another reason she decided to leave WWE.

