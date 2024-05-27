Hall of Famer Broadcast Icon Bill Walton Passes Away at 71 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

The NBA announced today that Bill Walton, a former NBA star and Hall of Famer, has passed away at the age of 71. In the league's statement, it was stated that Walton died surrounded by his loved ones after a "prolonged" fight with cancer.

What Did Adam Silver Say?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, “Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth.”

Walton’s Legacy As a Player

Walton attended UCLA to play collegiate basketball. During his time there, he was named national college player of the year three times in a row (1972–1974) and won two national championships (1973). In the 1974 NBA Draft, he was selected first overall. He went on to win titles with the Trail Blazers in 1977 and the Celtics in 1986. In 1978, he was named MVP of the League with the Portland Timberwolves.

