Happy birthday Steph Curry: Listing his Top 5 NBA moments

Stephen Curry, the renowned sharpshooter, celebrates his 36th birthday today. He is taking a break from fierce defenders due to an ankle injury while his fans eagerly anticipate news of his birthday celebration and his return to the court.

In this article, we will talk about The Baby-Faced Assassin and his Top 5 NBA moments.

5. Curry's Redemption: Game 5, 2015 NBA Finals

Driven by disappointment from Game 4's performance, Steph Curry displayed phenomenal diligence in Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals. Known as 'Chef Curry' for the game, he scored an impressive 37 points and added seven rebounds with four assists.

His precision shooting stands out, registering a field goal percentage over 56% and nearly 54% from the three-point line.

With his precision, Curry managed to score on seven of his 13 three-point attempts. His efforts led the Warriors to triumph over LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers at 104-91.

This success paved the way for the Warriors to clinch their maiden title in a spell of three championships over four years.

4. Curry's Clutch Shot vs. the New Orleans Pelicans

At Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round, the Golden State Warriors clashed head-on with the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the preceding two victories,

Curry's team lagged by three points with only 9.6 seconds remaining. Curry attempted a three-pointer from the wing, having received an inbounds pass from Draymond, but he missed.

Nevertheless, Marreese Speights swiftly recovered the rebound and passed it back to Curry. Positioned at the corner, guarded heavily by Anthony Davis, Curry took another shot, this time hitting the mark.

Cheers erupted for the Baby-Faced Assassin as the Warriors managed to tie the game, ultimately turning the tables in overtime and culminating in a victorious sweep against the Pelicans in the first round.

3. Buzzer Beater Brilliance: Steph Curry's Dagger Against OKC Thunder, 2016

You realize you've achieved something extraordinary when you hear Mike Breen say "bang" twice. Against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Steph Curry delivered a magical moment by scoring a three-pointer from almost midway across the court, despite having only six seconds left and a pause still in the bank.

The sheer boldness of the best shooter God has crafted attempting a three-pointer from 30 feet whilst there was still a pause left is astounding.

This was an impressive feat by The Baby-Faced Assassin, allowing the Warriors to defeat the Thunder with a 121-118 scoreline.

2. Steph Curry's Explosive 62-Point Outburst Against the Portland Trail Blazers

Steph Curry, renowned as God's greatest shooter ever created, delivered a truly exceptional performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, setting a new personal record.

Curry racked up an impressive 62 points, gathered five rebounds, and made four assists in the game.

He showcased his shooting prowess by successfully scoring on over 58% of his 31 field goal attempts.

With half of his 16 three-point attempts finding their mark, Curry aptly confirmed his 50% accuracy from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry also showcased his precision at the free-throw line, making 18 out of 19 attempts.

1. Curry's Record-Breaking Night: Passing Ray Allen's Historic Mark

Undeniably, the pinnacle of Steph Curry's distinguished career came when he surpassed Ray Allen's NBA record of 2973 three-pointers, achieving this phenomenal milestone at Madison Square Garden during a match against the New York Knicks.

The planet's top scorer was destined to topple Allen's enduring record soon. On the celebratory night, Curry scored 22 points, shooting slightly above 42% and landing five 3-pointers, leading his team to a victory against the Knicks.

