Hard Knocks Director Reveals Real Reason Why Current Bears Season Doesn’t Have Profanity in It

It took nearly a quarter-century for the Chicago Bears to appear on Hard Knocks, the long-running HBO and NFL Films series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at life in America’s most popular sport. Viewers who have tuned in this season will notice a significant difference from previous seasons: there’s no swearing.

This marks not only a departure from the typical Hard Knocks format but also from HBO’s usual programming, which was one of the first media outlets to allow swearing on television. When asked about the abrupt change in language, Hard Knocks director Shannon Furman explained that the decision came from the team’s owners.

Following the third episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, Furman appeared on CHGO Bears and was asked by Adam Hoge why curse words were missing this season. Furman explained that the absence of profanity was out of respect for the McCaskey family, who own the Bears franchise.

“This squad, to be honest, doesn’t swear nearly as much as any other team I’ve been around, but that’s because we have a lot of respect for the McCaskey family,” Furman stated. It's something they wouldn't do or see, so in an effort to show them some respect in return for allowing us inside their home, we made this decision.”

However, this season is different; Hard Knocks with the Chicago Bears features no foul words of any kind.

Furman’s statements suggest that the McCaskey family did not explicitly demand a profanity-free mini-series. Instead, the team chose to keep Hard Knocks with the Bears free of explicit language. Although the Bears’ players do use foul language, the crew has filtered or omitted those explicit statements.

It's worth mentioning that the Bears, like most teams, typically prefer not to appear on Hard Knocks because the league often forces their participation. The NFL has a set of criteria for determining which teams are eligible to appear on the show.

However, one of the reasons the Bears were chosen this season is their No. 1 overall draft pick, Caleb Williams. Featuring the Bears, who have a promising young player in Williams, is one strategy to attract new fans. Williams already appears to be a potential star, and his admiration for NFL legend Tom Brady has garnered significant attention.

The Bears currently have the most highly anticipated NFL rookie, making them an excellent marketing choice for the league. A child who grows up watching Hard Knocks with the Bears might become a lifelong Chicago Bears fan after seeing what Williams is all about behind the scenes. People appreciate great players, and some even fall in love with a player because of their personality and work ethic.

The Bears will play one more preseason game on Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs before beginning the regular season. Their regular season kicks off against the Titans on September 8th.

