Hard Knocks Episode Reveals Giants Owner Confessed Saquon Barkley Joining Eagles Would Give Him a ‘Hard Time Sleeping’

Saquon Barkley, a player for the Philadelphia Eagles, was once a star player for the New York Giants. He joined the Giants in July 2018 and recently joined the Eagles in 2024. In a recent episode of ‘Hard Knocks,’ Giants owner John Mara openly confessed that the prospect of the star running back Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles would cause him sleepless nights.

This on-the-spot confession underscores how high the stakes are when it comes to NFL rivalries and trades. Will Mara ever find a star player like Barkley again? The stakes are indeed very high. Read on for more details.

Also read- Vehicle Registered Under NFL Star Tyreek Hill Involved in Police Car Chase: Report

Giant's owner fears sleepless nights over Barkley trade to Eagles

Saquon Barkley, a former player for the New York Giants, has been a standout since he was drafted, impressing fans with his speed and game-changing performances. Losing him would be a significant blow, but losing him to the Eagles? That's a one-two punch.

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants has always been intense, and seeing Barkley with the Eagles would be devastating for the Giants' fanbase and owner John Mara. In the latest episode of “Hard Knocks,” Mara confessed, “I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philly, I’ll tell you that… He’s the most popular player we have by far.” Furthermore, Mara and the Giants are upset about Barkley being traded to the Eagles.

Advertisement

Also read- Who is Justin Jefferson’s Baby Mama? Meet the Drop Dead Gorgeous Andrea Galea

A game-changing force: Squon Barkley

When we talk about a game-changing force in modern football today, Saquon Barkley has stolen the spotlight. Barkley isn't just good; he’s redefining what it means to be a star player in the NFL. His impact goes beyond mere statistics, profoundly influencing team strategy and gameplay dynamics.

Whether with the New York Giants or the Philadelphia Eagles, his agility and outstanding performance remain the same. Barkley emerges as a transformative force. His contribution expands beyond the individual—he is a force to be reckoned with and the kind of player who never disappoints his fans.