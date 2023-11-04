Hardik Pandya's World Cup journey cut short; Replacement revealed

An ankle injury, incurred during the match against Bangladesh on October 19th, makes Hardik Pandya, the allrounder from India, unfit for the ODI World Cup.

The Indian team welcomes fast bowler Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

At the match last month, Pandya seemed to twist his left ankle in an attempt to halt a shot during his initial over against Bangladesh.

This injury made him incapable of continuing the game and required immediate scanning.

This revealed ligament damage and necessitated rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Prasidh, who boasts 29 wickets from 17 ODIs, was last seen playing for India in the two ODIs against Australia, a series that preceded the World Cup.

His impressive performance includes three wickets from those games and five from the equivalent number of matches he played for Karnataka in the running Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Returning from a long hiatus due to a stress fracture in his back, Prasidh marked his comeback during India's tour to Ireland in August.

He also made the Asia Cup squad, mostly as a bench player. However, he participated in a single game against Bangladesh.

India vs. South Africa 2023: Match details and pitch report

In the upcoming 37th match of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, we'll witness a thrilling face-off between the powerhouses India and South Africa.

Scheduled for Sunday, November 5, they'll hit the pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, at 2:00 pm IST.

So far in the tournament, India's performance has been exceptional, remaining undefeated while South Africa suffered a solitary defeat by the Netherlands with a margin of 38 runs.

After seven matches each, India presently stands on top of the points table with South Africa hot on their heels at the second position.

Eden Gardens, known for its batting-friendly nature, sets the stage with its pitches sculpted out of black cotton soil.

This facilitates a commendable balance that bodes well for the batsmen.

Predictably, later stages of the match will see the pitch slowing down, providing an advantage for the spinners.

The average score for the first innings in Kolkata is typically around 278 runs.

As we look forward to this match-up

Match: India vs South Africa, Match 37, World Cup 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, West Bengal

Date & Time: Sunday, November 5, 2:00 pm IST

These two giants of cricket promise an unforgettable showdown.

