Harrison Butker and Andrew Tate Unite in Criticism of ‘The Last Supper’ Act at 2024 Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony recently concluded, but it has sparked a series of controversies that have incited widespread backlash in the sports world. NFL star Harrison Butker and social media personality Andrew Tate were particularly incensed by a segment depicting the 'Last Supper.' As teams navigated the waters of the Seine, another part of the stage featured a group of drag queens arranged in a pose reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's famous mural, 'The Last Supper.'

The drag queens were positioned on the ground, emulating Jesus Christ and his twelve apostles. Butker and Tate criticized the portrayal, deeming it disrespectful and an insult to religious sentiments.

Harrison Butker, Andrew Tate take disliking towards opening ceremony spot

Both Harrison Butker and Andrew Tate seemed enraged by the act. They pointed out that the spot was a direct insult to Christianity and God. Protesting against the same, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Butker wrote on his Instagram stories, “This is crazy.” He then went on to quote a verse from Galatians 6:7 that stated, “"Be not deceived, God is not mocked."

Andrew Tate too, voiced his opinions against the ‘Last Supper’ act. He took to his X account and wrote, “I’m genuinely enraged by this Olympic opening. These evil scum have absolutely zero respect. They mock us so openly. When will people WAKE UP.”

Well, this was not the only issue that created a negative buzz during the Opening Ceremony. Several fans complained about the relentless rains that threatened to almost dampen the Olympic spirits. Another huge area of controversy was the beheaded Marie Antoinette scene.

Andrew Tate thinks the west if full of ‘Satanists’

Andrew Tate seems to have taken a dislike towards the Olympic opening ceremony. After complaining about the ‘Last Supper’, Tate also found the Marie Antoinette spot super annoying. Antoinette, the last queen of France before the French Revolution, was executed via a guillotine. In the opening ceremony, a talking head of Marie Antoinette was shown before the Gojira heavy metal band’s music hit.

Tate took to his social media and called out the act as ‘devil worship’. He further claimed that the West is controlled by people who are ‘Satanists’. Thus, in the very inception of the Olympic, controversy has taken centre stage. Now, it will be interesting to see whether the brilliance of the athletes can turn the tide or not.