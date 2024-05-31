Harrison Butker Gets Roasted by Fans as Chiefs Plan on Protecting The Kicker From Tackles Next Season

Lately, Harrison Butker has been at the center of multiple debates. He made some controversial remarks about women and the LGBTQ community at Benedictine College. His allegedly homophobic and misogynist speech faced backlash on the internet.

The Chiefs changed their strategy following a rule change. They will protect their kicker from tackles in the upcoming season. Fans took no time to take humorous jabs at Butker on the ironic situation. They targeted his hate speech towards women to roast the NFL star.

Chiefs stay cautious with Harrison Butker

The NFL has brought a change to the kickoff rule. The league aims to increase kickoff returns. But this means the Kicker would be more involved in rough tackles than ever. The NFL franchises passed the rule with a 29-3 majority.

The Chiefs do not want to risk the health of their star kicker. The Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator, Dave Toub, revealed the strategy to the reporters. “Butker’s able to make a tackle, but I really don’t want him making tackles all year long,” Toub said.

The reigning Super Bowl champs might use Safety Justin Reid or Louis Rees-Zammit as a kickoff specialist. Toub added that they want to figure out the rules for excelling from an early stage.

A user mocked Butker’s masculinity over the Chiefs’ decision to help him avoid rough tackles. Butker asked men to be masculine and do hard things in his speech. A fan joked that the Chiefs should let him tackle. One humorous take suggested that Butker can do what really makes him happy - raising a family.

Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

The 2019 NFL scoring leader congratulated the graduates at Benedictine College. He addressed females, guessing that most are probably excited about marrying and raising a family. Harrison doesn’t regret whatever he said in his speech.

Butker also claimed that the most important title for a woman is a homemaker. He had questionable views about COVID-19, the US presidency, and Pride Month. Amid increasing hate, Butker’s teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes backed him.

