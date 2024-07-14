Harrison Butker Hits Back at Serena Williams After Tennis Star Criticized His Thoughts at ESPY 2024

Harrison Butker’s controversial speech in May is still grabbing headlines. The Chiefs kicker had given an alleged misogynist speech at Benedictine College in May. Serena Williams fired her shots at the NFL star at ESPYs 2024 on Thursday, July 11. Butker didn’t shy away from giving one back to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Butker had gone for a convocation ceremony earlier this year. Butker made multiple controversial statements about females. His comments on US President Joe Biden, COVID-19, women, and the LGBTQ community received backlash online. The heat had died down, but the subject resurfaced after Serena Williams shared her opinion at ESPY 2024.

Harrison Butker’s response to Serena Williams’ comments

Serena Williams addressed Harrison Butker’s controversial speech during ESPY 2024. She shared the award show stage with her sister, Venus Williams. They presented an award dedicated to Women’s sport. “Enjoy women's sport; it's sport too,” Venus said.

Serena agreed with her sister on that. “Everyone but you, Harrison Butker; we women don't need you," she added. Comedian Quinta Brunson supported the Williams sisters by saying women never did.

The Chiefs Kicker was quick to defend his previous statements. He admired Williams for her great hosting. He applauded her for using the platform to express her beliefs on various topics. But he had more to say to the Tennis star.

Butker said sports are supposed to be a great unifier. He said ESPY 2024 is an event that celebrates great men and women in sports. He called out Serena for using it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees.

Harrison Butker does not regret his statements

After Butker’s speech at Benedictine College wasn’t received well, he made his intentions clear with another speech. He shared his views on the hate he had received for his remarks. Butker claimed that many people hate catholic values.

Harrison acknowledged the criticism he faced for a couple of weeks after his speech. But he revealed that he doesn’t regret his decisions. He wants to please nobody except Jesus. He urged people to be expressive, even if it costs them some friends.

Chiefs’ teammates and many staff members extended their support for Butker. Gracie Hunt, the Chiefs’ owner’s daughter, respects Butker for his on-and off-the-field achievements. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce said those were Butker’s views, which doesn’t concern them. Kelce quipped that if someone feels something is right, they are free to follow that. He was happy with the support he received from his loved ones.