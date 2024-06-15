Harrison Butker Shows Up for Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony After Controversial Speech at Benedictine College

Harrison Butker attended the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thursday, June 13. The 28-year-old kicker was with his wife Isabelle on the night of the event. His popularity had reached its peak last month for all the wrong reasons.

Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College last month. His views were tagged as harmful and outdated by the fans. He faced backlash for his remarks about women and the LGBTA community.

Harrison Butker at Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony

Butker donned a beige cream suit for the ring ceremony. His wife complimented him with a green dress. Butker was seen wearing his SB rings from 2020 and 2023. The Chiefs kicker praised his wife in his controversial speech. He credited Isabelle for his success.

Harrison Butker addresses the female graduates at the institution in a weird manner. He guessed most of them might be excited about marrying and raising a family. He added that women are told the most diabolical lies about abortion, IVF, and surrogacy.

Harrison claimed that the most important title for women should be a homemaker. In his speech in mid-May, he criticized the US president for his actions. Butker also gave anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion statements in his speech.

The NFL star quoted Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled song lyrics in his speech. The Swifties were furious about the incident. Many famous personalities criticized the controversial speech. NFL was quick to clarify that Butker spoke in his own capacity.

Chiefs plan on protecting Harrison Butker

Following the NFL’s kickoff rule change, the Chiefs said they would protect their kicker. The kicker would be more involved in rough tackles with the new kickoff rule. The Chiefs do not want Butker to make tackles all year long. Fans roasted the NFL kicker after the announcement. A former journalist earlier suggested the Chiefs to replace Butker with a female kicker.