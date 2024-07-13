Harrison Butker Tops Jersey Selling Charts After Serena Williams Slams Him for Controversial Speech at ESPY 2024

The issue involving Harrison Butker and Serena Williams was a disguised gift for the star Kansas City Chiefs kicker. Every time he says something controversial, it ultimately works in his favor.

After making a provocative statement, Harrison Butker's jersey became the best-selling jersey in the NFL for the second time. He is the first kicker in league history to accomplish this many times.

Harrison Butker’s jersey is again the No. 1 selling jersey

Harrison Butker's jersey became the top-selling jersey after he made controversial statements on women and homosexuality during a lecture at Benedictine College. During the 20-minute speech, the three-time Super Bowl champion also stated that the "most important" duty for a woman to assume was that of a homemaker.



The topic resurfaced shortly after Serena and Venus Williams savagely roasted Harrison Butker on stage at the 2024 ESPYs. While Chief Kicker was also there in the audience.

According to a tweet from ML Football, sales of Harrion's jersey increased following Serena Williams' statement regarding the Butker.

The tweet says, "Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's jersey is once again the highest-selling jersey in the whole NFL after Serena Williams attacked him last night for having pro-Christian values." He's the first kicker in league history to do this multiple times. Wow."

According to various publications, NFL players profit from jersey sales because a portion of the revenues are split between the NFL Players Association and the player whose name appears on the back of the jersey.

Harrison Butker’s controversial statement

The apparent surge in sales for the first time follows the three-time Super Bowl champion's graduation speech at Benedictine College, during which he claimed that women should be homemakers, rallied against LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and attacked President Joe Biden and abortion.

Although Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement address at Benedictine College sparked widespread internet criticism, the 28-year-old's jersey sales look to be strong.

Butker's jersey, along with hundreds of other stars, was featured as a top seller at the NFL Shop. The kicker's jersey listing was marked as "Most Popular in Kansas City Chiefs.".

The NFL has since distanced itself from Butker's comments, as have some of his colleagues, notably Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Serena Williams bashed Harrison Butker’s statement publicly

Serena Williams stated that women "don't need" Harrison Butker to promote women's sports. The tennis great remarked Thursday night at the ESPY Awards, alongside her sister Venus Williams and actress Quinta Brunson.

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion slammed Butker as she was speaking on stage. At the end of the conversation, Williams requested the audience to "enjoy women's sports as you would any other sport—because they are sports!" Serena Williams also requested the audience to see Women's sports except Harrison as they don’t require him.

The 23-time Grand Slam women's singles winner is also a mother of two. She won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her first child and then returned to court despite experiencing health difficulties during the delivery.