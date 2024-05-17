Harrison Butker’s Classmates Reveal Shocking Truth About Chiefs Kicker; Fans React

The 2019 NFL Scoring Leader, Harrison Butker, has become one of the most hated NFL stars since his commencement speech at Benedictine College. His controversial comments have earned him brutal takes from the fans on the internet.

Recently, Swifties slammed the 3-time Super Bowl champion for quoting the TTPD singer in his speech. But the saga has met an unexpected turn as the NFL star’s college mates have made a huge accusation against Butker.

Classmates Accuse Harrison Butker

A TikToker posted a snippet of Butker’s speech and asked Butker about his alleged hookup with a male cheerleader. The clip broke the internet, receiving more than half a million likes and nearly ten thousand comments.

Some users commented that they can’t wait for things to escalate. Another quipped that It's always the deep in-the closet, repressed ones with the phobia. Fans are excited to know the unheard part of the story. Butker has chosen to stay quiet about his sexuality. A few urged the Tiktoker to spill the tea.

Butker’s Speech at Benedictine College

Chiefs' star kicker, who holds the record for longest field goal in the Super Bowl, gave a speech at the Benedictine college. Butker asked men to be unapologetic in their masculinity and claimed that the most important title for women is a homemaker.

The NFL star continued to congratulate the females in the graduation hall, saying that most of them look forward to marriage and children. He added that women are told diabolical lies about abortion, IVF, and surrogacy.

Ironically, Butker used Taylor Swift’s words in his speech that triggered Swifties. He also called the LGBTQ+ community’s pride a deadly sin in his speech. NFL’s vice president had to release a statement quoting that whatever Butker said doesn’t align with the league’s goals and policies.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are already in trouble with Rashee Rice. And this Butker saga will surely add to their worries.