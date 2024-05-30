Harrison Ingram NBA Draft: How Good is the UNC Basketball Star?

There were rumors regarding Harrison Ingram opting out of the NBA Draft but the UNC star didn't take his name back and is looking forward to the 2024 draft.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on May 30, 2024  |  06:07 PM IST |  10.7K
Twitter
Harrison Ingram NBA Draft

The cutoff time, set by the NCAA, to retain college eligibility and withdraw as an early NBA Draft entrant was 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. A handful of players made it close in the last few hours, and a boatload of players pulled out in the last few days. Harrison Ingram, a basketball prospect from the University of North Carolina (UNC), was not one of those players.

A few weeks ago, Ingram stated at the NBA Draft Combine that he would only think about returning to UNC for his senior year in the event of an injury or other setback that severely hurt his chances of being selected in the NBA Draft. During the 2023 offseason, Ingram was one of five Tar Heels to join North Carolina via the transfer portal. Over two years at Stanford, he averaged 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.  


Ingram’s stocks are on the rise after the NBA draft combine

From being a mid-round pick to entering the second round early and possibly even making it into the first, Ingram's stock appears to be rising.  After spending two seasons at Stanford, the 6-foot-7 Dallas native joined the Tar Heels and participated in all 37 games for a UNC basketball team that won the ACC regular season championship. A full-time starter, he averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range. 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement


Some of the memorable performances of Ingram

In January, he pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds while playing N.C. State away from home. Before joining UNC, Ingram had six games in his career with ten or more rebounds. He had 17 such games in the 2023–24 season, with 11 of them yielding double-doubles. With an overall record of 29-8, North Carolina took home the ACC regular season championship.

This season, Ingram scored 20 points or more five times. In a victory over North Carolina State at home, he scored a career-high 22 points. Ingram had 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in UNC's Sweet 16 loss to Alabama. 

ALSO READ: 2024 NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline: 3 Players Who Should Return to College Basketball ft Payton Sandfort

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles