Harrison Ingram NBA Draft: How Good is the UNC Basketball Star?

The cutoff time, set by the NCAA, to retain college eligibility and withdraw as an early NBA Draft entrant was 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. A handful of players made it close in the last few hours, and a boatload of players pulled out in the last few days. Harrison Ingram, a basketball prospect from the University of North Carolina (UNC), was not one of those players.

A few weeks ago, Ingram stated at the NBA Draft Combine that he would only think about returning to UNC for his senior year in the event of an injury or other setback that severely hurt his chances of being selected in the NBA Draft. During the 2023 offseason, Ingram was one of five Tar Heels to join North Carolina via the transfer portal. Over two years at Stanford, he averaged 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Ingram’s stocks are on the rise after the NBA draft combine

From being a mid-round pick to entering the second round early and possibly even making it into the first, Ingram's stock appears to be rising. After spending two seasons at Stanford, the 6-foot-7 Dallas native joined the Tar Heels and participated in all 37 games for a UNC basketball team that won the ACC regular season championship. A full-time starter, he averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range.

Some of the memorable performances of Ingram

In January, he pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds while playing N.C. State away from home. Before joining UNC, Ingram had six games in his career with ten or more rebounds. He had 17 such games in the 2023–24 season, with 11 of them yielding double-doubles. With an overall record of 29-8, North Carolina took home the ACC regular season championship.



This season, Ingram scored 20 points or more five times. In a victory over North Carolina State at home, he scored a career-high 22 points. Ingram had 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in UNC's Sweet 16 loss to Alabama.

