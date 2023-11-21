Has 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal ever wished he was a ‘little bit smaller’? NBA legend reveals after hilarious Pepsi ad drops

Pepsi has enlisted Shaquille O'Neal to endorse their new ‘Pepsi Minis’ through an ad spot that incorporates a rendition of Skee-Lo’s 1995 classic, I Wish.

Debuted on Monday, November 20, the advertisement cleverly uses Shaq’s towering height for a series of amusing sequences.

Skee-Lo makes his cameo at the ad's conclusion, performing a renewed version of his song. The revised lyrics depict Shaq desiring to be smaller, akin to the size of Pepsi's new cans.

Skee-Lo's verses include lines such as, “I wish I was a little bit smaller/ A mini Shaq baller/ I wouldn't have to yell when I talk to a toddler/ I wish I had more legroom on a plane or a train, life is tough when you're taller”.

He also points out that though height is beneficial for a basketball superstar like Shaq, it's not ideal for pursuits like gymnastics.

Recently, O’Neal has been in the spotlight with his re-entry into the rap scene. His musical undertakings include collaborating on the remix of Rick Ross and Meek Mill's “Shaq & Kobe”.

During the promotional phase of the song, Ross divulged that he almost signed up with Shaq’s record label in the past.

Shaquille O'Neal's height advantage and challenges

Standing tall at 7 feet 1 inch, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal had a substantial height advantage over many of his NBA opponents.

This impressive height enabled him to reign supreme in the paint, posing a tough challenge for his rivals on defense.

It is often assumed that height offers an edge in basketball, as taller players have an easier time blocking shots from shorter players and accessing the basket.

Shaq significantly factored into his illustrious career, paving the way for his staggering accomplishments, such as clinching four championship titles and making six NBA Finals appearances.

Despite the apparent basketball advantages of height, it's crucial to point out that extremely tall athletes like Shaq may bear a heavier brunt from physical hits and are more prone to injuries.

This tendency is particularly true, considering they've already weathered lengthy amateur careers before making it to the NBA.

