Has Any NHL Team Come Back After Being 3-0 Down To Win The Stanley Cup?

It's been 264 days since the Edmonton Oilers began training camp on September 21, with the common objective of winning the Stanley Cup. It took only 379 seconds on Thursday for that dream to perhaps die.

During that period -- which equates to 6:19 of hockey time on the scoreboard clock at Rogers Place -- a succession of Oilers mistakes converted a 1-1 game that Edmonton had previously dominated into a 4-1 deficit.

And, despite a brave third-period rally, the Oilers are in terrible difficulties following a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, leaving them down 3-0 in this best-of-7 series. Just because of that, we are here to see if any team won the Stanley Cup after going 3-0 down in the finals.

Which team has won the Stanley Cup after going 3-0 down?

Only one club in NHL history has overcome a three-game deficit in the Final to win the Stanley Cup, and that was the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs. And unless the Oilers can recreate the magic of 82 years ago, they may point to their fumbling, bumbling, and stumbling midway through the second period as the brief moment in time when their hopes for the franchise's first title since 1990 vanished.

Maple Leafs did the impossible in 1942

The Maple Leafs were the first team to overcome a 0-3 deficit in 1942, and they remain the only team to accomplish it in the Stanley Cup Final. The Red Wings had a 3-0 series lead in the 1942 championship series and were leading Game 4 2-0 and 3-2. But the Leafs persevered, forcing overtime and staying alive due to Nick Metz's game-winning goal.

Toronto defeated Detroit 9-3 in Game 5, shut out the Wings 3-0 in Game 6, and won 3-1 in Game 7. It was the first Stanley Cup Final to last seven games, and the Leafs won their fourth Stanley Cup.

After Game 4, Toronto Maple Leafs started gaining momentum

Leafs coach Day made a daring choice that permanently changed history. In Game 4, he benched top scorer Gordie Drillon and two other veterans, replacing them with a bevy of unknowns, including right winger Don Metz, the younger brother of Leafs left winger Nick.

Nick would score the game-winning goal with fewer than eight minutes remaining in the third period, ruining Grosso's otherwise remarkable night, in which he established another NHL single postseason record with 14 points. The most memorable moments from Game 4 have nothing to do with the final result.

At Game 5 and Game 6, the Maple Leafs absolutely trashed their opponents’ winning games Game 5, 9-3, and Game 6, 3-0 showing their class to win the championship. At Game 7, Red Wings tried their best but the Maple Leafs with a reverse sweep won their 4th Stanley Cup. They became the only team to win the Stanley Cup final from a 3-0 deficit.

