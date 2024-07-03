Has Bulls Star DeMar DeRozan Really Signed With Lakers? Exploring Viral Rumor

Lots of changes are happening in the sports world, especially in the NBA. Predictions and manifestations are all going in the opposite direction. It was visible when Klay Thompson's unexpected decision to leave the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks surprised fans. Many thought he might join the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite this setback, the Lakers are not standing still.

Right after this, rumors spread like wildfire that DeMar DeRozan had signed with the Lakers. But is that actually true? On this, an NBA insider has broken the silence, and a new social media post on this is making headlines. Let’s check whether the athlete has signed the contract or not, and if the Laker's new target is another top talent, DeMar DeRozan.

Has DeRozan signed a contract with the Lakers?

There is no official announcement by the athlete or the team fan page, but a post on X adds a layer to the viral rumor. On July 2nd, NBACentral took to their X handle and posted, “BREAKING: DeMar DeRozan is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, per @ChrisBHayne,” along with DeRozan smiling.

With Klay Thompson off the market, the Lakers are saving Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, who is one of the biggest free agents still available. Not just posting on social media, "The Lakers felt they had a legitimate shot to get Klay," Haynes explained according to the sporting news.

Advertisement

"Now they have to pivot. So who's left out there? Who could make sense? Someone who is a star-caliber player that LeBron James is seeking for this team for the upcoming season? DeMar DeRozan is the biggest free agent left out there on the board," he told the Sporting News.

No matter what, DeRozan has been a top performer until now and is known for his scoring ability and leadership on the court. His skills and power can assist Lakers legends like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, LeBron himself is reportedly very interested in bringing DeRozan to LA, even offering to take a pay cut to make it happen. However, the team comes with internal difficulties that need to be addressed.





The Challenges ahead for the team

According to Haynes, it's not easy to onboard DeRozan, despite Laker's interest and James' willingness to adjust his salary.

Chris Haynes noted that it will either be a “sign-and-trade” or the team will have to let go of some players to get DeMar on board. To create room and full-fledged financial space for DeRozan, the Lakers will have to possibly part with other players or assets with DeRozan.

Advertisement

This means the Lakers would need to maneuver within the financial constraints of the NBA's salary cap. Furthermore, the deal would need to be worked out between the Lakers and DeRozan's agent, Aaron Goodwin.

NBA insider Haynes mentioned that he knows there has been communication between the Lakers and DeRozan's agent, which means he is aware of the fact that it will be either a one-year or 3 years deal.

This suggests that while initial talks have begun, the path to finalizing a contract is still complex and requires careful negotiation and strategic planning from both sides.

The implications for the Lakers

DeRozan's addition to the Lakers' roster can boost the team's chances of contending for a championship. However, the Lakers must balance the immediate benefits with the long-term implications of such a move. Clearing cap space and possibly losing current players might impact the team's depth and future flexibility.

For DeRozan, joining the Lakers would mean a chance to compete at the highest level alongside one of the greatest players in NBA history, LeBron James. Are you excited for this deal?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Newark HS Cancels ‘Nuttin Butt Azz’ Basketball Tournament After Controversial Twerking Video Outrages Board Members