Has ESPN Removed Promotions for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Claim

Conor McGregor’s highly-anticipated UFC 303 return against Michael Chandler has taken over the news. Recently, a press conference in Dublin was canceled, leading to fan speculation.

Many fans are skeptical that the fight will go on. However, some have pointed out that it’s a marketing ploy from McGregor and the UFC. One thing is for certain, McGregor has captured the news yet again.

Has ESPN removed the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler PPV?

Reports percolated on social media that ESPN has removed the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler PPV from their site. This raised further concerns that the Irishman might not be fighting on the UFC 303 card.

Several popular MMA social media handles have posted the news. There are also rumors stating that McGregor might be injured. There's been no official word from any source so far.

As far as ESPN removing the UFC 303 PPV from their site, it’s back on the site. Recent posts show that it’s been billed as McGregor vs. Chandler. Fans are also being directed to the payment page upon clicking on buy.

The UFC, meanwhile, has made their McGregor free fights on YouTube private, further adding to speculation about whether UFC 303 is in serious jeopardy. This could also be a marketing gimmick from the promotion team to get more eyeballs on the monumental event.

Advertisement

Ariel Helwani provides groundbreaking update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Ariel Helwani has claimed that the UFC hopes Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still on. However, the promotion has reportedly sent out feelers to taste the waters. Just in case a replacement or a new fight is needed, the UFC wants to be ready.

Helwani’s recent report on X read, “No news at the moment. The hope is still that the fight is on. There is positivity, I'd say. But they have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight at the top of the bill. Still developing, and still some time.”

UFC 303 is set to take place during International Fight Week. Conor McGregor headlining the PPV made it a massive event. Given the mega ticket prices and the revenue on the line, McGregor’s potential absence could be a huge blow.