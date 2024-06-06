Has Every NBA Team Won a Championship? Find Out Which Teams Have Never Won the Larry O’Brien Trophy

The 2024 NBA Finals are just a day away, with the first game set to tip off at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks are in contention to win the prestigious Larry O’Brien Trophy this season. While the showdown between these two franchises promises to be thrilling, it’s important to remember that not every NBA team has been fortunate enough to win a championship in their history.

While teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers were successful in reaching the finals, they fell short of claiming a victory. Not only them, but as many as 10 teams have never won the title as of date.

Let us take a quick look at the squads that have yet to win a championship despite their best efforts over the years.

Teams without an NBA Championship

As already mentioned, ten teams are yet to win the NBA finals. These include the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Among these franchises, the Phoenix Suns successfully reached the finals on three occasions including 1976, 1993, and 2021. However, they came up short by the end of the seven-game series.

Whereas, the Brooklyn Nets were also among those ten teams who failed to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Originally founded in 1967, the Nets were able to make their presence felt in two consecutive years including 2002 and 2003 but couldn’t overcome the stiff competitive challenges on the court.

It is important to note that these are not the only teams that have made it to the finals. Franchises like the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Utah Jazz have all reached the final stage and tried hard to flip the games but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans are still waiting to make an appearance in the finals, even though they have played multiple seasons including the recent 2024 season.

While the journey to securing the Larry O’Brien Trophy is challenging, the hope and excitement surrounding each season bring renewed optimism. Since none of the above-mentioned franchises is competing in the finals this year, fans can only hope their favorite clubs will win the championship in future seasons.

