Has George Russell Ever Won F1 Race Before Austrian Grand Prix? Find Out

Before the Austrian Grand Prix, George Russell had already won a Formula One race; it was the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022. The Red Bull Ring hosted the race, which culminated in Russell's second Formula 1 career victory. The race was dramatic and exciting.

An accident that occurred between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris during their battle for the lead changed its outcome drastically. The incident occurred on lap 62 when Verstappen drove in to try to stop Norris' outside attack, which resulted in a collision between the two cars. Both drivers suffered punctures, with Norris' McLaren sustaining significant damage, forcing him to retire from the race.

ALSO READ: Toto Wolff Plans to Convince Max Verstappen to Replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes by Autumn

The Brazilian GP: First win

When Russell joined Mercedes in 2022 as Hamilton's partner, the team's W13 car gave him some early trouble. Still, he managed an unexpected podium in Australia and continued his run of points finishes. His breakthrough occurred at the Brazilian Grand Prix, as he led a Mercedes 1-2 finish to win his maiden Formula 1 race.

In 2023, Russell helped Mercedes secure second place in the constructors' championship, finishing with 175 points and two podiums. His performance remained consistent, despite a few DNFs. The 2024 season brought more success, with Russell winning the Austrian Grand Prix, marking his second career victory.

The Austrian GP: Second win

With the leading contenders out of the way, Russell capitalized on the situation. He had been running a solid race in third place, watching the battle between Verstappen and Norris unfold. When the opportunity arose, Russell drove flawlessly to take the lead and held off a late charge from McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Despite a virtual safety car period adding tension to the final laps, Russell maintained his composure and secured Mercedes' first victory since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Advertisement

"You've got to be in at the end to pick up the pieces, and that's what we were," Russell said after the race in the FIA post-race conference. "They were going for it, and I couldn’t believe how close we were to Lando and Max. You’re always dreaming, but I’m so proud to be back on the top step. We have made so many strides since the start of the season. The last few races have been incredible, more to come."

ALSO READ: Who Is George Russell's Girlfriend? Meet Carmen Montero Mundt

Where does George Russell stand in the championship?

Russell's status as an important player in the 2024 season was strengthened with his victory at the Austrian Grand Prix. He proved with this victory that he could take advantage of chances and perform well under duress. The much-discussed Verstappen and Norris incident brought to light the razor-thin margins and fierce competition at the top of Formula 1.

Russell's victory gave Mercedes more valuable points in the constructors' championship and gave him more self-assurance for the rest of the campaign. The race served as a timely reminder of Formula 1's unpredictable nature, where anything can happen, or, in the words of George Russell, "the race isn't over till it's over."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Watch: Max Verstappen Tries To Coach Lando Norris On Side-By-Side Racing Post Spanish GP