Has John Cena retired from WWE after Crown Jewel defeat?

The 16-time world champion, John Cena, finds himself in the twilight of his illustrious career. Since his last singles victory in 2018 against Triple H, Cena has shifted his focus to a full-time pursuit of his Hollywood career.

Cena made a comeback to the Blue Brand after his loss at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory in September. Teaming up with LA Knight, he faced The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023. Subsequently, Cena was scheduled to go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline at Crown Jewel 2023.

Unfortunately, Cena came up short in his match against Solo Sikoa, leading to speculation among fans about his retirement from the company. Adding to the speculation, Cena posted a picture of David Beckham's last match, indirectly hinting at his retirement.

During Crown Jewel 2023, fans paid tribute to Cena with a standing ovation, and Michael Cole expressed his emotions after Cena's loss. Reports from before the event suggested that this match could mark Cena's last in-ring appearance.

With uncertainty looming, fans across the globe are left wondering whether John Cena has indeed retired from the world of professional wrestling.

John Cena's next appearance in WWE

Mr. Hustle Loyailty Respect recently appeared on the 200th episode of After the Bell podcast and addressed his last match with the company. Cena stated that he wants to do what’s best for WWE and will call off his career when the people behind the curtains the officials believe that’s the best time for him.

According to the recent report by Sport Illustrator John Cena will now not appear on SmackDown for a long time. After the loss, Cena has gone away from WWE programming.

"It appears that Cena is finished with WWE for now. His unexpected return, which was a byproduct of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, turned out to be a lot of fun. Cena is expected to return at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity.” Sports Illustrator further explained

There are no reports on what possible plans for John Cena could be for WrestleMania 40 for now.

