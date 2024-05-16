Has Kelsey Plum Ever Dated Devin Booker? Debunking Viral Claim Amid WNBA Season Opener

Ever since Las Vegas Aces' star point guard Kelsey Plum made a bold fashion statement with her pre-game outfit ahead of the WNBA season opener, the internet couldn’t stop buzzing.

Soon after her clicks in all-black leather pants paired with a sleek sleeveless leather tank top surfaced online, the social media nitpickers did not take time to bring back one of the most unobvious controversies linked to Plum that also involved Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard Devin Booker.

An X/Twitter handle named NBA Centel earlier posted a falsely claimed Booker and Plum exchanging kisses at the courtside and the post has started trending again on multiple platforms.

However, speculations had also started making errands on the potential hookup of the two-star basketball athletes.

But, if you have ever come across the X account or in case you have been closely following the recent NBA rumors and feuds, you could easily pick the name ‘NBA Centel’ with its almost close resemblance with a trusted source ‘NBA Central’ which covers all the breaking news in the realm of basketball and everything involving the NBA athletes.

As I reported earlier , NBA Centel is a parody account that mostly asserts ill-linked rumors and false news every now and then. To clarify again, NO, Kelsey Plum is not dating Devin Booker nor has she ever dated him in the past.

How Did Kelsey Plum- Devin Booker Dating Rumor Begin?

The rumors about WNBA star Kelsey Plum dating NBA star Devin Booker began following the Las Vegas Aces' WNBA championship win in October 2023. Plum, a standout player for the Aces, caught public attention for a controversial comment about the New York Liberty team, which led to backlash and media scrutiny.

However, what sparked the rumors about her dating Devin Booker was a wild speculation that emerged after the championship game.

This speculation stemmed from a post-game photo capturing a celebratory moment between Plum and her husband, Darren Waller, which quickly turned into a viral internet story due to an angle that made Waller somewhat resemble Booker.

This sparked a social media frenzy and circulating speculations about Plum being involved with Booker, despite being married to Waller, leading to widespread attention and public debate on various platforms.

However, Darren Waller, on the other hand, is an accomplished professional football player known for his exceptional performances as a tight end for the New York Giants. And it was his resemblance with Booker that fueled the false claim further.

