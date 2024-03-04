Has LeBron James Invested in PGA Tour Alongside Drake and Other Big Celebrities?

Recently, Basketball sensation LeBron James made history by becoming the first NBA player to score 40,000 regular-season points. While James, aged 39, spoke proudly of this achievement, he described the 124-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the defending NBA champions, as "bittersweet".

Known for his astute investments, billionaire LeBron James's most noteworthy ventures include a stake in Fenway Sports Group. This parent company, hosting the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and various other sports teams, saw James buy-in as a minority stakeholder in 2011.

His investment has since seen a significant increase in value, particularly with the Red Sox's victory in the 2018 World Series and Liverpool FC's Premier League title win in 2020.

The PGA Tour recently created a profit-making entity known as PGA Tour Enterprises in partnership with the Strategic Sports Group (SSG), an outside investment conglomerate led by Fenway Sports Group and involving numerous top-tier U.S.-based sports owners.

SSG will reportedly invest up to $3 billion, starting with $1.5 billion, into the business that will offer equity to its players according to career achievements, recent triumphs, etc. However, only certified PGA Tour players will qualify.

It’s claimed that James and Drake will act as “strategic investors” in PGA Tour Enterprises, using their fame to expand golf’s reach. Reports suggest that James and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met at the residence of SSG investor Tom Werner to discuss James’s role.

Among the previously unidentified PGA Tour investors listed in the newsletter, notable figures include Chris Pratt (actor), Maverick Carter (James’s business partner), Rich Paul (James’s agent), Jeremy Zimmer (CEO of United Talent Agency), and Steve Stoute (founder of UnitedMasters).

Led by Paul Wachter, the Los Angeles-based investor who currently operates Main Street Advisors, this team steers the investments.

Is LeBron James a Pro at Playing Golf? Exploring LeBron James’ Golf Skills

In basketball, LeBron James indeed stands amongst the best. However, when it comes to golf, he isn’t quite on par. LeBron James struggles with swinging a golf club.

Humorously, professional golfer Max Homa admits to grasping why nobody has suggested that he could go pro in golf. When commenting on the golf swings of NBA players, he playfully critiques James’s.

“I’ve previously noticed this on Instagram; it always uplifts my spirit,” expressed Homa. “Experiencing the world’s greatest athlete makes me feel significantly better about myself.

People often suggest that LeBron James could transition to playing as a tight end in the NFL. Now, I understand why no one has ever brought up his potential as a professional golfer. That’s a grim sight for King James.”

Even LeBron James cannot be a master of all trades. His golfing skills could do with some improvements. Aged 39, perhaps he might consider enhancing his golf game post-retirement - although that eventuality appears some years away at the least.

