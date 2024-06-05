Has Max Holloway Really Replaced Conor McGregor in UFC 303 Main Event vs Michael Chandler? Exploring VIRAL Rumor

A recent Instagram post by HOUDINI MMA caused a stir. Did UFC President Dana White announce Max Holloway replacing Conor McGregor? Is Michael Chandler's fight at UFC 303 in jeopardy? These questions are buzzing among MMA fans. The post claimed McGregor pulled out due to a ruptured tendon.

This news came shortly after the UFC 303 press conference was canceled at the last minute. No explanations were given for the cancellation. Fans are left wondering about the real status of the main event. Could Holloway step in? Is there truth to these rumors?

Did McGregor vanish faster than a PPV pre-order?

The Instagram post by HOUDINI MMA claimed, "THE BMF IS IN. UFC President @danawhite has announced the new UFC 303 Main Event between BMF Champ @blessedmma and @mikechandlermma after Conor McGregor pulled out due to a ruptured tendon."

This sparked excitement and confusion among fans. However, this claim is not true. There has been no official confirmation from the UFC or Dana White about this change.

Interestingly, you can no longer pre-order UFC 303 on ESPN+ . This development added fuel to the fire, causing more speculation about the main event. Fans started to worry when the UFC 303 press conference was canceled at the last minute without any explanation. This left everyone wondering about McGregor's status.

Chael Sonnen weighed in on the situation. On his Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, he said, "There will be no postponement of this fight. They either fight on the 29th, or we move on. Oh, and by the way, the show's still going to happen; I believe Conor is going to be opposite Michael Chandler. I'm very confident in telling you that; however, if he's not, Michael Chandler versus Max Holloway for the BMF is the fight to book."

Moreover, Ariel Helwani provided an update on the situation. He noted that the UFC is putting out 'feelers' for a replacement for Michael Chandler or a new matchup for the main event at UFC 303. This suggests that there might be some truth to the injury rumors surrounding McGregor.

While these developments raise questions, it’s essential to rely on official sources. Until the UFC makes an official announcement, the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler remains the main event. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.

What do you think will happen? Will McGregor make it to the octagon, or will we see a new main event?