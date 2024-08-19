Has Roman Reigns Ever Tapped Out in His WWE Career? Find Out

WWE has carefully crafted Roman Reigns’ career as a dominant star over the years. So much so that Reigns has never been seen conceding a defeat through submission. But has there been a rare instance when Roman Reigns actually tapped out?

So far, Roman Reigns' win percentage from his storied WWE career has been nothing short of impressive. The Tribal Chief has been positioned as a standout star since his debut on the main roster as part of The Shield. After The Shield broke up, Reigns’ career took off. During his Big Dog gimmick, Reigns won the World Championship and even defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

However, Reigns saw unimaginable success in his WWE career after he captured the Universal Championship. He also faced off against lethal grapplers and submission experts like Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and more, yet he never tapped out or lost a match via submission.

However, Reigns did tap out on two rare occasions. In 2021, Roman Reigns was embroiled in an extended feud with Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson in AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was thrown into the mix after he won the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, at the Fastlane Premium Live Event, Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan. Edge was also involved in the match as the special enforcer.

At one point during the match, Bryan caught Roman Reigns in a Yes Lock, squeezing the life out of him. However, both the referee and Edge were not present to witness Roman Reigns lightly tapping out to Bryan. Even the play-by-play commentators, Michael Cole and Corey Graves, confirmed that Reigns was tapping.

Advertisement

But the match didn’t end in Bryan’s favor, as Edge broke the hold and destroyed both men with a series of chair shots before leaving the ring. Ultimately, Roman Reigns managed to cover Bryan and retain his championship.

The other occasion was when Roman Reigns tapped out to Edge on an edition of SmackDown following WrestleMania 37. Edge used the base of a steel chair to lock in a cross-face on Roman Reigns. The Bloodline leader was seen turning blue before he pleaded with Edge to alleviate the hold by tapping out.

Also Read: Watch: Roman Reigns' Heartfelt Gesture for Fan After SmackDown Goes Off Air

Aside from these two occasions, Roman Reigns has never tapped out to lose a match. The likes of Braun Strowman, Ultimate Warrior, Yokozuna, Roddy Piper, Andre The Giant, Goldberg, and Scott Steiner also belong to the revered list of WWE stars who have never lost a match by tapping out.

Advertisement

Read More: Roman Reigns's Uncle Afa Anoa'i Passes Away at 81 Years Old