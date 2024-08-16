Has Roman Reigns’ Uncle Afa Anoa’i Passed Away? Major Update on WWE Legend’s Health

The world of professional wrestling was stunned and in shock when a ground-breaking report about the demise of WWE Hall of Fame Afa Anoa’i came out. Multiple gigantic outlets confirmed the rumors via their platforms, and the sad news was all over the internet.

But has Afa Anoa’i actually passed away? The answer is no; the reports are not accurate. Daughter Afa Anoa’i, Vale Anoa’i, commented under one report and confirmed that rumors are not valid. The WWE legend is still fighting and has not left the world.

Vale Anoa’i commented, “He's not done fighting yet; he's still alive.” She further respected popular pages and sites to delete the reports of Afa Anoa’i’s demise report. Vale even requested fans not to believe any demise rumors until they came from any of the family members.

Afa Anoa’i is an 81-year-old retired professional wrestling legend. He belongs to the tremendous professional wrestling lineage of the Samoan family. Afa is the uncle of Roman Reigns and was the tag team partner of his Sika Anoa’i, who passed away in June.

Afa Anoa’i and Sika Anoa’i were a legendary tag team in the world of professional wrestling and were known by the tag team name Wild Samoan.

In recent years, Afa Anoa’i has faced multiple health issues. He went through numerous surgeries, including heart surgery, and faced many complications throughout his recovery period, but his supreme islander genes conquered every obstacle in his way.

Sika Anoa’i, brother of Afa and father of former WWE Undisputed Champion, left the world on June 25th, 2024.

Sika Anoa’i’s nephew Jahrus Anoa’i expressed his grief over his uncle's passing: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of former Hall of Famer Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.”

He continued, “He was many things: a hard-working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love, Uncle Sika.”

Roman Reigns made his WWE return to WWE for the first time since his father passed away. He lost his WWE Undisputed championship at WrestleMania 40 at the SummerSlam 2024 premium live event, where he launched an attack on Solo Sikoa. Now The Bloodline is at war, where the OG Bloodline of Roman Reigns will lock horns with the New Bloodline of Solo Sikoa.

WWE fanatics are looking forward to seeing a match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Fans are predicting the match will take place on WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, but reports suggest Roman Reigns will not make his WWE return.

The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 card already features multiple matches, including the WWE World Heavyweight Champion match between Gunther and Randy Orton, the WWE Undisputed Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, and a mixed tag team match between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest versus Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

