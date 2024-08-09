Has Seth Rollins Been Written Off TV After Getting Injured on RAW? Here’s the Latest Update on the Former WWE Champion

WWE superstar Seth Rollins has reportedly been written off TV after getting seriously injured on Monday Night RAW at the hands of Bronson Creed. Rollins was viciously attacked by Bronson Creed, as the giant executed six back-to-back Tsunamis on Rollins causing the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to puke out blood.

Rollins was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance. And with this promo, it was clear that he would be away from WWE television for some time.

According to the update given by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Rollins has been written off television for the time being so that he might recover from an injury, although he didn’t confirm which injury it was. Meltzer said that Rollins can still wrestle as he has been medically cleared to compete in the ring.

So why has Rollins been written off TV? It’s unclear as to why Rollins has been removed from WWE programming. Seth Rollins had already been away from wrestling for a long time and had been cleared to wrestle only before WrestleMania 40.

There is also a rumor that Rollins might return as a heel to WWE after some time, and first go after Creed, before getting his big bout with CM Punk. It has been said that Rollins has been a face for a long time, and he might return as a heel in a completely new avatar that would have glimpses of the old Rollins.

Rollins vs Punk is expected to take place at WrestleMania 41, and WWE might slowly build the rivalry between the two before it explodes on the big stage. Punk already rattled the former WWE Champion by giving him a GTS at SummerSlam.

On this week’s episode of RAW Rollins and Punk had taken verbal shots at each other, before they were being interrupted by Punk. And as McIntyre and Punk thought of settling it down outside the ring, an isolated Rollins was attacked by Bronson Creed from nowhere.

The giant hopped on Rollins out of nowhere and attacked him. As the WWE security came, Rollins was already down. Creed didn’t pay any heed whatsoever.to the people around him, and went on to hammer Rollins. It’s crystal clear that when Rollins returns, he would certainly go after Bronson Creed before settling his target on CM Punk. It remains to be seen when he returns.

