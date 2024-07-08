Has Stephen Curry Ever Played in the Olympics? Find Out

Stephen Curry boasts a perfect 17-0 record when wearing a Team USA Men’s Basketball jersey, but none of these victories were achieved at the Olympics. His triumphs all took place during the FIBA World Cup, with his most recent win in red, white, and blue occurring a decade ago.

The 36-year-old now has a chance to add another accolade to his name at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Winning gold means more to Curry than just another achievement. It might surprise many but Steph Curry has never made the Olympic roster. Yes, a player of Curry's caliber has never competed in the Olympics. Let's explore why that is.

Has Stephen Curry ever played in the Olympics?

No, Stephen Curry has never played in the Olympics. His last appearance for Team USA was in 2014 during the FIBA World Cup, where he, along with his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson, led the team to a gold medal victory over Serbia. Although Curry has been part of the national team in other instances, injuries have often sidelined him.

Back in 2012, Curry was not considered for the Olympic team. The 2012 USA Team was incredibly dominant, and although participating would have been a great experience for Curry, he had not yet reached his current level of fame and skill.

In 2016, Curry withdrew his name from consideration due to persistent ankle injuries that have plagued him since the beginning of his NBA career. Similar health issues kept him out of the 2020 Olympics, as he needed to recover from the grueling 82-game season.

Now, Curry is ready. “It’s why I'm here,” Curry said Sunday after Team USA’s second day of training camp at UNLV.

He further expressed, “It would mean everything. You get to play with this type of talent, the best in our league against the best in the world, continue to show our dominance in Team USA and just the overall experience is something I’ve never had before, so I’m just very excited about just soaking it all in.”

Curry will need to adjust to the differences between FIBA rules and NBA regulations. As the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, he could excel if he adapts his shot without any issues. The Olympic 3-point line is 22.1 feet from the basket, compared to the NBA’s 23.9 feet.

Curry has made the All-NBA team 10 times and has been an All-Star another 10 times. His career highlights include an All-Star Game MVP, two scoring titles, and even leading the league in steals once, despite being primarily known for his incredible shooting ability.

Playing in the Olympics is a different experience. Although Curry competes in the best basketball league in the world, the global talent level is closer to that of the United States than ever before.

This year’s Team USA includes eight MVPs – four by LeBron James, two by Curry, one by Kevin Durant, and one by Joel Embiid. Seven players have won an NBA championship. None of them expect winning gold in Paris to be easy.

Curry has two years left on his Warriors contract. He's embraced the challenge of maintaining his performance but is also realistic. This summer might be his first and only chance to compete in the Olympics and wear gold around his neck.

Steph Curry debuts new signature shoe at Team USA Olympics camp

After weathering all storms, Steph Curry will finally make his Olympic debut when Team USA competes in the 2024 Paris Games next month. Things have started to look brighter. This will be his first national team appearance since 2014, a year before winning his first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday, Curry attended his first practice with the Olympic-bound Team USA, wearing his No. 4 jersey and debuting his 12th signature shoe, inspired by Team USA and the Olympic Games.

The shoe features a “Team USA” and “Olympic” colorway, enhancing its silhouette. The design appears different from his previous signature sneakers.

Based on online photos, Curry’s 12th signature shoes come in two colorways: one predominantly dark blue, red, and white, and another mainly white. The low-cut sneakers include Under Armour's patented “Flow” cushioning technology. The Curry logo is positioned at the midsole near the heel and on the tongue of the shoe.

Under Armour, Curry’s longtime shoe brand has yet to release the technical specifications, prices, and release date for the shoes. However, they are expected to be officially announced in August, shortly after the Olympic Games.

As the only Under Armour athlete on the 12-man Team USA roster, Curry is expected to wear these shoes in practice and during the Olympic Games in Paris, France.