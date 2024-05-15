The NFL has seen an increase in high-scoring games over the years. One of the reasons for these high-scoring matches is the significant improvement in quarterback performance.

It would not be an exaggeration to say we are living in the golden era of quarterbacks. Scoring over 40 points in a game has become a regular occurrence.

Last year, in the regular season, the Miami Dolphins ruthlessly dominated the Denver Broncos with a final score of 70-20, marking the highest score of this century so far. But has there ever been a game where both teams failed to score a single point, ending in a 0-0 tie?

History of 0–0 Score in the NFL

In pro football history, there have been 73 games where both teams failed to score, ending in a 0-0 tie. However, for the past 80 years, there has not been a single game that ended with a 0-0 score. This means there has been no instance in the Super Bowl era where both teams failed to score a single point.

The Super Bowl originated from a merger between the NFL and AFL, with the first game on January 15, 1967. The most recent 0-0 tie occurred in 1943 when the New York Giants and Detroit Lions faced off. That game featured 77 running plays and only 16 pass attempts.

The NFL 2024 Schedule

The 2024 NFL season will kick off on September 5 with a game between the 2023 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will begin their campaign to win a third consecutive Super Bowl title. The NFL has confirmed that the full schedule for the 2024 regular season will be released on May 15. It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs can make history by winning the Super Bowl for a third straight time or if another team will break their streak.

