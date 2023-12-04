Has Travis Kelce ever lost a game with Taylor Swift in attendance? Exploring Chiefs’ record with the popstar watching

Taylor Swift was recently in attendance at Lambeau Field to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who were playing against the Green Bay Packers. Her recent visit got fans thinking - Have the Chiefs ever lost a game with Taylor Swift in attendance? Let's find out!

Chiefs' first loss in the season with Taylor Swift in attendance

Ever since Taylor Swift's romance started with Chiefs tight end, the Blank Space singer has attended a total of five Kansas City Chiefs games. The first game she attended was Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears, which the Chiefs won by 41-10 on September 25.

The second Chiefs game Taylor Swift attended was when they faced the New York Jets on October 2. Chiefs again won that match by 23-10, with Taylor Swift in attendance. Similarly, the third match that she attended was also won by the Chiefs, which was against the Denver Broncos.

The fourth game is where Taylor had to take a break from the Chiefs game. The fourth game Taylor Swift attended was when the Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, which again the Chiefs won, this time with a margin of 31-17. After this, she didn't attend any Chiefs games recently.

The fifth game is where Taylor's luck vanishes for the Kansas City Chiefs. After the game against the Chargers, Taylor came to attend the Chiefs' recent game against the Green Bay Packers. However, this time, the Chiefs lost by 27-19.

Out of the five games that Taylor Swift was in attendance, this is the first time her luck hasn't helped the Chiefs score a win. The Chiefs' winning streak with Taylor Swift finally got broken by the Packers at Lambeau Field. But there's still hope.

The Chiefs still have got four games left in their schedule for the final quarter of 2023. Plus, now that Taylor Swift is off her 2023 schedule for the Eras tour, we can see her be a part of these upcoming matches.