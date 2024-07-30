Has Travis Kelce Kneeled for the Flag at NFL Game Before? Find Out the Truth About Chiefs Tight End

Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance with Taylor Swift has put him in the limelight. It has added to the fame of the Chiefs tight end. Recently, some fans made claims about Kelce kneeling for the flag at an NFL game. The topic gained heat after the 34-year-old made his second visit to the White House in consecutive years.

The Chiefs squad was invited to the White House by US President Joe Biden. All professional and collegiate champion teams are invited every year. The Chiefs defended their Super Bowl title against the 49ers, earning themselves another trip to the White House. Unlike last time, Travis got to speak from the podium.

Has Travis Kelce kneeled for the flag at an NFL game before?

Travis Kelce kneeling for the flag has divided the NFL community into two camps. Some believe that the top-paid NFL TE has taken a knee before, while others think otherwise. Yes, rumors about Travis Kelce kneeling for the flag at an NFL game are correct.

Travis took a knee during the national anthem on September 17, 2023. The Chiefs were scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the Dignity Health Sports Park that day. Kelce has also been involved in various other movements.

The 3x Super Bowl champion participated in the Black Lives Matter campaign. He has publicly shown his support for the movement since the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. His family often shows support for the nation. Travis Kelce’s elder brother Jason Kelce recently cheered for the US field hockey team at the 2024 Paris Olympics wearing patriotic accessories.

Travis Kelce’s goals

Travis Kelce opened up about his career goals in the offseason. The tight end wants to win as many Super Bowl rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA championships. Travis aims to be selfless and make a difference to the NFL community.

Kelce tried various professions in the offseason. He finished shooting for his game show, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime. The tight end will also appear in Ryan Murphy’s horror series Grotesquerie.

The Chiefs’ star spoke about his career goals in a ZenWTR advertisement. He said he is grateful to his family and friends for helping him balance his life. Kelce revealed he has changed his on-field strategy, which has led to his enhanced performance. With this new tactic, he has compensated for his declining speed.

Travis wants his fellow mates to set themselves up for life after football. He urged them to try different things in the offseason and pick whatever suits them the best.