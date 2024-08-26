Has Vince McMahon Ever Cheated on His Wife Linda McMahon? Here’s What the Ex-WWE Chairman Once Said

Vince McMahon had a colorful and virile personality on WWE TV. Although he is no longer associated with WWE, many crazy and wild tales have been revealed from his time running the global juggernaut. In addition to being a notorious business tycoon, McMahon was also a philanderer. That said, in a 2001 interview, Mr. McMahon candidly admitted to straying in his marriage to Linda McMahon.

Hands down, Vince McMahon remains one of the most infamous villains in WWE history. His on-screen relationship with several WWE divas contributed to his nefarious character. And while speaking with Playboy Magazine, McMahon came clean about his infidelity during his marriage to his wife, Linda McMahon.

Furthermore, McMahon rationalized his entanglements outside his marriage by stating that Linda McMahon always knew that he was a “wild guy” when they started their relationship.

He told Playboy Magazine: "Not necessarily faithful. I probably lied to myself, thinking she knew who I was when we got married. The wild guy. But I never, ever threw anything in her face. I was discreet.”

He then went on to reveal that when Linda McMahon found out about his extramarital affairs, which McMahon admitted to having when confronted, Linda was deeply hurt. He added, “One day she asked me, point-blank, 'Are you having an affair with so-and-so?' And I’ve never lied to her. ‘Yes.’ It crushed her.”

Even though McMahon was discreet about his affairs, Linda McMahon caught wind of it. Naturally, Mrs. McMahon was heartbroken to learn about her husband’s illicit relationships.

It’s well known that McMahon is a man with a big appetite. And his insatiable appetite also went beyond his business, finding its way into his personal life. At present, McMahon’s past has become an albatross around his neck, as he is shrouded in controversies and legal cases related to his alleged involvement in embezzlement and sexual misconduct against a former WWE employee, Janel Grant.

Despite this, Vince and Linda McMahon have not announced their divorce publicly. Whether they are still married or not remains unknown. However, in 2021, McMahon hinted that he and Linda McMahon were no longer together.

Linda McMahon was also featured in some of the wildest storylines, including the McMahon Family Feud, where Vince McMahon had an on-screen romantic relationship with Trish Stratus while Linda McMahon was wheelchair-bound.

Nonetheless, Vince McMahon’s legacy has seemingly been scrubbed from WWE due to his ongoing legal battle. At this point, even his name is banned from being mentioned on TV.

While it’s highly unlikely, it will be interesting to see if WWE ever acknowledges McMahon in the future.