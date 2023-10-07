Hasbulla confirms his presence after Khabib to support Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 to face Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev, UFC lightweight champion, is set to face former UFC champion, Charles Oliveria, in a rematch for the title. He won his 1st title after defeating Oliveira at UFC 280 on 22 October 2022. Islam won in the second round via arm-triangle choke. He broke Olivera’s undefeated streak of 11 victories. Later Makhachev fought Alexander Volkanovski pound for pound in Australia. He won that fight as well but that one was a very tough fight for him.

Recently, news came out, stating Khabib is returning to coach Islam for his match with Oliveria, he trained Islam after Khabib's father and Islam coach died. The Eagle assisted him to win the championship. they named this as father’s plan. It is confirmed that Khabib joined Islam and will train him for two weeks before his fight and also will be there at his corner to assist him.

Hasbulla is in team Islam Makhachev.

Now another Russian sensation Hasbulla posted his picture and confirmed he will be at UFC 294. Khabib and his team are very close to Hasbulla, he trains with them. In September he signed with UFC for a year contract for promotion.

Hasbulla is also known as “ Mini Khabib “ although he is an adult due to a growth hormonal condition. he looks like a child and sounds like a child he became famous when he posted a video with children pretending to fight. He and the Islam team are very close and he is expected to be on the Islam team's side in the octagon at UFC 294 to support his champion friend.

Charles came back after he won his fight for no one contendorship match shockingly he KO’d Beneil Dariush by first-round knockout and shocked the world. he said, he wasn’t himself the last time. he faced Islam currently, he is prepared for war.

