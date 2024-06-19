‘Hasn’t Said Anything Original in 24 Hrs’: Jayson Tatum Trolled by Fans for Mimicking Iconic NBA Moments After Winning Title

Since the Boston Celtics' first championship win in 2008, Jayson Tatum has played an instrumental role, leading in points, assists, and rebounds during the crucial Game 5. Despite his stellar performance, some audiences criticized his subsequent celebrations.

A user with the handle Hater Report drew comparisons between Tatum's NBA Championship celebrations and the iconic speeches and phrases used by NBA legends in a series of posts on social media platform X.

Tatum was noted for reenacting Kevin Garnett's exuberant celebration that occurred 16 years ago when the Celtics clinched the NBA title against the Los Angeles Lakers, albeit with a different language.

Further accusations aimed at Tatum allege him replicating Stephen Curry's bold statement, "What they gonna say now!?" made at the 2022 Golden State Warriors' championship victory.

Additionally, parallels were drawn between Tatum's reactions and Kanye West's renowned "I guess we'll never know" speech at the Grammys, which served as a retort to critics who doubted his potential for success.

Fan reactions to Jayson Tatum mimicking iconic NBA moments

Some fans were not particularly impressed by Tatum's celebrations, which were inspired by other famous NBA figures. Here's a selection of standout reactions.

In the 2023-2024 season, Jayson Tatum demonstrated formidable skills, guiding the Boston Celtics to the top in the NBA with a substantial 64-18 record. Tatum exceeded Larry Bird's record for the most-point games in a regular Celtics season and became the tenth player in the history of the NBA to accumulate 9,000 career points before reaching 25 years.

Boston Celtics' championship celebration continues with Miami getaway

Following their victory, the NBA champions took their jubilee to Florida. Tatum and his Boston Celtics colleagues check into a luxury hotel in Miami on Tuesday. Naturally, the Larry O'Brien Trophy was also part of the festivities. The winners had made no secret of their Florida destination.

Their travel plans were boldly displayed on a locker room whiteboard while they celebrated their Monday victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The trophy and Tatum have been practically joined at the hip since the presentation. Tatum even had the trophy right next to him during the flight. Reports suggest that the team plans to make the most of their Miami stay for the next few days before flying back to Boston for the Friday championship parade.

