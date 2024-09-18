Have Stephanie and Shane McMahon Parted Ways With Father Vince McMahon? Ex-WWE Executive Makes Huge Claim

Trigger Warning: The article contains a brief mention of sexual assault allegations.

Vince McMahon wouldn't have anticipated that there would be a day when his children would distance themselves from him. A former WWE executive, Jonathan Coachman, has made an explosive revelation on the former WWE Chairman, saying that McMahon’s children don’t talk to him.

While he didn’t reveal the exact reason, the reason for the fallout between McMahon and his children might seemingly be due to the sexual trafficking lawsuit that was filed against McMahon by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant.

The amount of public dirt that has splashed on Vince McMahon after the lawsuit is immeasurable, and this might be why Stephanie McMahon and her brother, Shane McMahon, might have parted ways with their father.

While speaking at the Gabby AF recently, Coachman further said that the impact of the lawsuit also fell upon Vince McMahon’s grandchildren as they had to be taken out of school due to these allegations.

Stephanie McMahon resigned as the Chairwoman of WWE in January 2023, as Vince McMahon climbed back to power after taking retirement in July 2022. She took a sabbatical from the WWE, as Vince took the steering wheel once again.

However, the heavens fell on Vince McMahon soon after WWE’s historic deal with the TKO group, as he was left red-faced after the lawsuit hit him right after the deal's finalization in January 2024. He had to resign from the post of Executive Chairman of the TKO Group, right after that lawsuit was filed against him.

But then, Triple H took over as the head chief of the WWE, and Stephanie McMahon didn’t step up. As for Shane McMahon, he also hasn’t been on good terms with his father, especially since Royal Rumble 2022. This was when he had some reservations over his booking in the Rumble match. As a result, Vince McMahon decided not to ever bring him to WWE as long as he was there.

Further, there have also been strong rumors of Shane McMahon making his AEW debut soon. A viral video of him meeting AEW President Tony Khan went viral on social media. While Shane McMahon hasn’t spoken anything about it, it’s evident that he’s not returning to WWE anytime soon.

As for Vince McMahon, the former WWE Chairman has been out of public gaze because of the massive public backlash on the lawsuit. An upcoming docuseries by Netflix on Vince McMahon is expected to shed more light on the character of the former WWE Chairman.

