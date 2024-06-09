Have the Florida Panthers Won a Stanley Cup? Find Out

On Saturday, Florida won 3-0 and took a 1-0 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

For the first of the team’s history, the Panthers are leading in a Stanley Cup Final series.

Have the Florida Panthers ever won the Stanley Cup?

The Florida Panthers have never won the Stanley Cup, but they are known for their resilience, optimism, and promise.

They first reached the NHL Finals in 1996. Last season, they excited hockey fans with their journey to the Stanley Cup Finals, but they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

When was the last time the Panthers played in the Stanley Cup Final?

After beating the Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

In 2023, the Panthers had a fairy-tale run to the final series. They entered as the second wild-card team and defeated the record-setting Bruins, the Maple Leafs, and the Hurricanes before losing to the Golden Knights.

2024 marks their third time competing for the championship.

Their first attempt was in 1996 against the Avalanche. Goalie John Vanbiesbrouck led the team during what was known as the Year of the Rat, taking the third-year expansion club to the finals. However, Colorado swept Florida in four games to win the Stanley Cup.

Panthers Stanley Cup playoff history

The Panthers don’t have a long playoff history.

During their 1996 and 2023 runs to the Stanley Cup Final, Florida won more series (six) than in all other seasons combined (one). Their first-round win against the Capitals in 2022 was their first since 1996.

What is the Stanley Cup final schedule?

Game 2 — Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 10, 8 p.m.

Game 3 — Panthers at Oilers: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Game 4 — Panthers at Oilers Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) — Oilers at Panthers: Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary) — Panthers at Oilers: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary) — Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 24, 8 p.m.