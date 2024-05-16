‘Have to Give Him His Flowers’: Anthony Edwards Left in Awe After Nikola Jokić Drops 40 in Nuggets Game 5 Win 

Minnesota Timberwolves' rising star Anthony Edwards found himself in awe after witnessing Nikola Jokić's extraordinary performance in Game 5 of the playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards openly acknowledged Jokić's prowess and did not hesitate in praising this season’s MVP when he said, “I just laugh. That’s all I can do. I can’t be mad. He’s the MVP. He’s the best player in the NBA. He showed it the last three games. He was special tonight. I have to give him his flowers. He was that guy.”

However, The ANT Man’s praise held enough ground as Jokić put in a stellar performance up for display. Jokić's exceptional performance in Game 5 was nothing short of remarkable, as he amassed an impressive 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting, coupled with 13 rebounds and seven assists, placing the T-Wolves on the verge of elimination.

At just 29 years old, Jokić's third NBA MVP Award in four years this season spoke volumes, and his stellar performance in Game 5 underscored why he was truly deserving of this prestigious accolade.

Additionally, Denver's dominant display was underscored by their remarkable efficiency, boasting shooting percentages of 55.0% from the field, 47.4% from three-point range, and 83.3% from the free-throw line, alongside victories in the rebounding battle (38-33) and turnovers (11 compared to Minnesota's 14).

Anthony Edwards Humbled After Nikola Jokić's Dominance Over Rudy Gobert

The night unfolded as a grand affirmation of Nikola Jokić's prowess, as he not only claimed the prestigious Kia MVP trophy for the third time but also astounded the basketball world with an awe-inspiring display of skill and finesse against the formidable Rudy Gobert.

Jokić's masterful performance, highlighted by a 40-point game, 13 assists, and zero turnovers, left even his opponents in awe. As the Nuggets seized control of the series, it became evident that Gobert's defensive accolades did not suffice to contain the sheer brilliance of Jokić's offensive artistry.

In his display of MVP level play, Jokić held Gobert for 20 points where he went for 8 for 9 against him. He not only orchestrated an aggressive playing style but he also had an array of shot choices throughout the court.

On the other hand, Edwards experienced a remarkable and impressive surge, his stellar performance propelling him to widespread recognition and sparking comparisons with legendary figures in the sport. However, this soaring trajectory has now encountered a temporary pause.

Edwards re-entered the realm of ordinary, if not slightly subpar, as he grappled with a challenging performance, notably struggling in the first half with a 1-for-8 shooting record and three turnovers.

This unexpected setback arrives at an inopportune moment for the Wolves, who transitioned from entering the game with momentum to departing with a palpable sense of defeat.

After delivering three outstanding 40-point performances in his last five playoff games, Edwards contended with a hard-earned 18-point contribution on Tuesday. Should he replicate this recent performance in the upcoming game on Thursday, redemption may have to wait until the next season.

