Hawk Tuah Girl Challenges Jon Jones To A Fight After Kickboxing Training Video: 'Sign Me Up Dana White'

Viral sensation Haliey Welch, also known as Hawk Tuah Girl recently challenged Jon Jones to a fight. The 22-year-old internet personality blessed fans with her kickboxing training video on her socials which had her calling the UFC heavyweight champion.

On her X account, Welch posted her kickboxing training at the Los Angeles Renzo Gracie gym. Throughout the video, her progress seems to be impressive, which prompted her to even call out Jon Jones and demand Dana White for a contract in the UFC.

“Jon Jones, where you at mother******,” said Haliey Welch, challenging the heavyweight champion at the end of her training session. The internet personality felt comfortable calling out the heavyweight champion following her grueling one-day training session.

“Sign me up Dana White,” captioned Welch on her post. It gives the impression that she is ready to challenge the tough contenders entering one of the best combat sports organizations in the world.

The video saw Welch fighting her manager Jamie alongside her friend Chelsea. She landed a couple of solid kicks to the stomach that seemed to have dropped him. Judging by her demeanor, a Jon Jones callout was predictable.

This is far from Haliey Welch’s first rodeo when it comes to combat sports. The Hawk Tuah girl was invited by YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul to sit ringside to his fight against BKFC star Mike Perry. She has also been rumored to take part in the influencer or crossover boxing scene that seems to be prevalent in the world of combat sports.

She also made an appearance at the popular Karate Combat league which had gained traction in the combat sports world.

After the viral interview, Haliey Welch has become one of the most popular personalities on the internet. Her snarky comment had her becoming a global phenomenon within a short period. The Hawk Tuah Girl taking part in any sort of fighting tournament is something fans might be interested in, but it is not confirmed as of yet.

As for Jon Jones, the heavyweight champion is scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic in November. Although fans express their interest in watching Bones defend his title against Tom Aspinall, the UFC appears stern about him fighting Stone Cold instead.

However, Dana White has expressed in previous interviews that the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic would potentially face Tom Aspinall. However, Bones hinted at a potential retirement after his fight against Stone Cold, which leaves the Englishman in the dark.

