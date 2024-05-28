Hayden Hopkins Finally Reacts to Rumors of Being Pregnant With Raiders Owner Mark Davis

After weeks of speculation, Hayden Hopkins has finally addressed the persistent rumors that she is pregnant with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis' child.

The 26-year-old dancer and choreographer took to social media to emphatically deny the "wildly untrue" reports and reveal that a man named Joey is actually the father of her expected baby.

Hayden Hopkins Reveals Father's Name

In an Instagram story and X (formerly Twitter) post, Hopkins wrote, "Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall." This marks the first time the professional dancer has publicly identified even the first name of the man she is having a child with.

The reveal came as Hopkins sought to shut down widespread speculation that her former “friend” and neighbor Davis, 70, had impregnated her after they were photographed together at Raiders games in 2022.

'Wildly Untrue' Mark Davis Paternity Rumors Denied

"Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue," stated Hopkins. She explained their relationship was merely a friendship, saying,

"I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner's box with other friends."

The award-winning dancer and choreographer expressed frustration that the persistent rumors are overshadowing her joyful pregnancy days.

"These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days," Hopkins lamented.

Paternity Rumors Starts After Hayden Hopkins and Mark Davis Game Sightings

Rumors about a romantic connection between Hopkins and Davis first emerged in 2022 when they were seen together at a Raiders game.

Online speculation ran rampant, with comments joking about their age gap and quipping Davis had taken his "granddaughter" to the game.

According to The U.S Sun, when asked on Instagram about their relationship at the time, Hopkins described Davis as "my neighbor/friend" and said they had enjoyed the "fun game" together.

But photographs of them sitting together at another 2022 Raiders game only fanned the rumor flames more.

Hayden Hopkins' Dance Career Background

A former teen dancing prodigy, Hopkins has won numerous national titles and championships. She helped choreograph for professionals at a young age before moving to New York to launch her own dancewear line and study at university.

The in-demand dancer has performed with artists like Jason Derulo, appeared on Good Morning America, and as of 2017 was a performer with the renowned Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas productions.

Hopkins has over 222,000 Instagram followers and showcases her dancing skills on TikTok, recently sharing pregnancy updates.

While revealing her baby's father is named Joey, Hopkins is keeping his full identity private for now as she excitedly awaits the fall arrival of her first child.

But the dancer has made it crystal clear - despite the rumors, Mark Davis is definitively not the dad.